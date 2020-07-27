Andy Murray ‘mentally planning’ for US Open but ‘apprehensive’ about travel | Tennis News





Andy Murray went back to action last month in the Battle of the Brits competition arranged by his sibling Jamie

Andy Murray states he is “mentally planning” for the US available to go on next month but confesses he is “apprehensive” about taking a trip to New York.

The competition is arranged to occur at Flushing Meadows without fans from August 31 to September 13.

However, the resumption of the guys’s ATP Tour was additional postponed when it was revealed recently that the Citi Open in Washington, due to start on August 13, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The choice cast additional doubt on whether the US Open would go on in simply over a month’s time.

A variety of leading gamers, consisting of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin and Simona Halep have actually currently revealed doubts over playing in this year’s US Open, though Serena Williams has actually dedicated to participating.

“Four or five weeks ago, we were pretty sceptical about it but mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that,” stated Murray who returned from a seven-month layoff last month to play in the Battle of the Brits competition where he reached the semi-finals.

Serena Williams stays dedicated to dip into the US Open

“If it wasn’t happening, my schedule for practising, my rehab, would all be a bit different. Mentally I’m planning for it to go ahead.”

“The concern for us is the travel, so we’ll most likely be a bit worried overcoming there.

“Hopefully the U.S. Open can go on but if not, I’m likewise OKAY with that.

“It’s not like I’m saying it must go ahead. So long as it’s safe for the players then we need to try to get back to competing.”