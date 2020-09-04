Andy Murray loses at US Open 6-2 6-3 6-4 to Felix Auger-Aliassime | Tennis News

By
Jasyson
-


Raz Mirza

Comment & Analysis @RazMirza

Murray fails to create break point opportunity for first time since 2014 French Open semi-final vs Rafael Nadal

Last Updated: 04/09/20 6:01am

Andy Murray's US Open dreams were crushed by Felix Auger-Aliassime

Andy Murray’s US Open dreams came to a crushing end as exciting Canadian prospect Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed a convincing straight-sets (6-2 6-3 6-4) win in the early hours of Friday morning.

Murray headed into his second-round encounter having endured a marathon five-set win over Yoshihito Nishioka, in his first Grand Slam singles match since career-saving hip surgery 20 months ago.

The near…

Read The Full Article

