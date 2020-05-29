Andy Murray, Jamie Murray back on court in June in British battle | Tennis News





Andy and Jamie Murray performed collectively in the Citi Open in Washington final August

Andy Murray will return to motion on June 23 as a part of a six-day event organised by brother Jamie.

Jamie Murray, the seven-time Grand Slam doubles and blended doubles champion, has helped put on a behind-closed-doors event referred to as ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’.

It will see the Murray brothers and the likes of Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans play one another on the Lawn Tennis Association’s Roehampton Base.

The event, which can crown singles and doubles champions, might be elevating a minimal of £100,000 for the NHS.

With the ATP and WTA seasons on ice as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the Battle of the Brits will convey reside tennis back to British followers in a month which ought to have seen the Wimbledon Championships happen.

Jamie Murray says the lockdown has been a problem for everybody in tennis

“The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back,” Jamie Murray mentioned.

“A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done.”

The event will run from June 23 to 28 and Jamie Murray added: “I’m really excited to be putting on Schroders Battle of the Brits and for the first time bringing together the current generation of British male players to compete against one another while raising significant funds for charity.”

Prior to the lockdown, Andy Murray had been returning to the court after one other injury-enforced absence.

The 33-year-old was unable to hit for 3 months due to what was initially identified as a gentle bone bruise.

Murray later believed the issue was heterotopic ossification, bone progress related to the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019.

The LTA mentioned it’s working carefully with Jamie Murray on event preparations, topic to Government tips as set out beneath a section three return to ‘behind-closed-doors’ elite sporting occasions.

LTA chief govt Scott Lloyd mentioned: “The LTA is looking forward to bringing tennis back into people’s lives this summer and are excited about events like this inspiring fans to get involved in our sport and pick up a racket.”