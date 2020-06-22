Andy Murray gives positive fitness update as he prepares for the Battle of the Brits | Tennis News





Andy Murray prepares for Schroders Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre

Andy Murray says his hip “feels better” than in March and has prioritised the US and French Opens over the rearranged Masters 1000 occasions when the tennis season resumes.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been out of motion since November with a bruised bone which hampered him throughout Great Britain’s Davis Cup marketing campaign, however makes his comeback towards Liam Broady in the all-British match at the National Tennis Centre.

Murray was set to return to motion on the ATP Tour in March, however that was delayed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

With brother Jamie internet hosting an exhibition round-robin match in Roehampton that sees the former world No 1 joined by Dan Evans, Broady, Kyle Edmund, James Ward, Jay Clarke, Cameron Norrie and teenager Jack Draper in the singles competitors, it gives Murray the likelihood to get some aggressive motion below his belt.

The Grand Slams will probably be my precedence, to play in these ones. Andy Murray

The deliberate August resumption of the primary tour will see two Grand Slams are available fast succession, the US Open and the French Open.

There are a number of different rearranged Masters 1000 occasions, however the 33-year-old says his precedence are the two majors.

“My hip’s been feeling better, probably the last three or four weeks. It feels better than in March,” stated Murray.

“I feel the schedule is hard. I perceive the explanation why it is like that, however I do not perceive precisely which tournaments I’ll or will not play.

“The Grand Slams will be my priority, to play in those ones. But, in terms of what I would do in the lead-up to them, I’m not sure.”

Murray would doubtless be one of the greater profile names to play at the US Open, with Roger Federer out injured and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic doubtful about travelling.

One of Djokovic’s issues have been the security protocols, which he described as “extreme” and limit the quantity of individuals gamers can have on web site to 1.

Murray will not be discouraged from travelling to New York for the US Open

That wouldn’t deter Murray from going to New York.

“I don’t mind what the situation is, providing it’s safe. If I was told I could take one person with me, for example, you can make that work,” he stated.

“I might in all probability go along with a physio in that scenario, with some teaching achieved remotely. That’s not an ideal scenario, clearly.

“To put together for a grand slam, you’d in all probability be over there for three to 4 weeks beforehand, with no teaching enter in your practices or something.

“So, from a efficiency perspective, that is tough.

“But I also appreciate that these are unprecedented times, so you have to make do with what’s possible. That sort of thing wouldn’t bother me much. For me it’s more about the safety.”

The gamers socially distance for the picture shoot forward of Schroders Battle of the Brits, which begins on Tuesday

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski kick off the Battle of the Brits match in a doubles match towards Broady and Norrie, earlier than Edmund faces Ward and Evans performs Clarke.

Andy Murray is subsequent on towards Broady earlier than Draper and Edmund tackle Clarke and Dom Inglot in the doubles.

