Andy Murray expects more US Open withdrawals after Ashleigh Barty’s decision to pull out | Tennis News

Andy Murray expects more top players to withdraw out of this year’s US Open in New York after women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty pulled out due to concerns over coronavirus.

The Australian Barty opted to skip the Grand Slam because she does not want to risk travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barty, 24, is the highest-profile player up to now to opt out of the tournament, which starts on August 31, due to the global health crisis.

Speaking at the Battle Of The Brits Team Tennis event, Murray says he expects to see more players pulling out of the US Open credited to related concerns.

It’s more the particular international traveling, and getting right now there which I would have been a bit worried about it Andy Murray

“I think we will see it quite a bit. I have heard some of the top male players aren’t going to play. I would expect that would be the case,” stated the former planet No 1.

“It’s everyone’s private decision. If they don’t sense safe, and do not feel comfortable, traveling and heading there plus putting by themselves and their staff at an elevated risk, and then it’s totally understandable.

“All of the players will have some reservations and it’s whether or not you feel comfortable taking that risk. Like I said the other day, my feeling is once we are inside that bubble they created, we will be okay. It’s more the international travel, and getting there which I will be a bit concerned about it.”

Murray joined with Lloyd Glasspool to win within the doubles

Murray is usually delighted to be getting complement practice inside ahead of a new planned come back to the primary tour within a couple of weeks, having the best part associated with nine weeks away.

He is merely in increases action on the team exhibit event inside London as they avoids virtually any risk of injuries and received his next outing in the week, teaming up with Lloyd Glasspool to beat Dom Inglot plus Alastair Gray 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

He said after the complement: “I was happy with it, I thought I played well, returns were good, served pretty well. I was happy, I thought it was a good performance.”

Heather Watson is getting utilized to the particular ‘stress’ associated with playing complements again

British No 2 Heather Watson is usually finding a few form in front of the resumption in the WTA Tour.

Watson won the girl last competition before the outbreak struck inside Acapulco and it is happy with the particular direction the girl game is certainly going.

“This is my first week of playing matches since the pandemic begun, it is getting that match practice in and getting used to the stress of playing a match again. I am dealing with it better and I am feeling better,” she stated.

