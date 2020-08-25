Andy Murray delivers biggest win of comeback with victory over Alexander Zverev at Western & Southern Open | Tennis News

Murray records his very first win over a top-10 gamer because June 2017 versus world No 7Alexander Zverev He now deals with Milos Raonic for location in the quarter-finals on Tuesday
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 25/08/20 1:05 am
Andy Murray provided the biggest win because his comeback from hip issues by knocking Alexander Zverev out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
The 33-year-old playing his very first competitive tennis in 9 months in New York, was intending to construct on his remarkable opening round efficiency versus Frances Tiafoe versus the big-hitting German and he provided on all fronts with a spectacular 6-3 3-6 7-5 success.
“It was ridiculously hot and humid at the beginning of the match,” stated Murray in his post-match interview. “I was using a heart-rate screen throughout the match which I examined later on and I was pressing it hard. I believe I would …