Andy Murray delivers biggest win of comeback with victory over Alexander Zverev at Western & Southern Open | Tennis News





Andy Murray goes beyond expectations to beat Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray provided the biggest win because his comeback from hip issues by knocking Alexander Zverev out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The 33-year-old playing his very first competitive tennis in 9 months in New York, was intending to construct on his remarkable opening round efficiency versus Frances Tiafoe versus the big-hitting German and he provided on all fronts with a spectacular 6-3 3-6 7-5 success.

“It was ridiculously hot and humid at the beginning of the match,” stated Murray in his post-match interview. “I was using a heart-rate screen throughout the match which I examined later on and I was pressing it hard. I believe I would …