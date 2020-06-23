Andy Murray defeats Liam Broady in comeback at Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray manufactured a winning come back in his / her first complement for more effective months together with victory above Liam Broady in the Battle of the Brits tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam champion hadn’t played considering that a Davis Cup conflict in November due to a bruised bone, yet clinched a new 6-2 6-2 triumph in Roehampton.

He would not show an excessive amount of rustiness in the Tim Henman Group fixture in the all-British tournament – hosted by simply his sibling Jamie – at the National Tennis Centre.





Murray out of cash world quantity 211 Broady in his / her first sport before the Englishman levelled the sport at 2-2.

It was brief respite regarding Broady although, with the two-time Wimbledon winner busting in the next sport and using the starting set 6-2.

Despite this specific being Murray’s first complement since success against Tallon Griekspoor in November, having been able to continue his energy level in the second started close out the win.

He advised Amazon Prime: “It was OK. I served pretty well, I thought I served well throughout the match. I didn’t hit the ball that well from the back of the court, had a lot of errors and the balance didn’t feel great, but it was all right.”

Next up for Murray is a match up on Wednesday against Kyle Edmund, which often he asserts will be a difficult encounter.

“Kyle played well today, he is fit and hitting a big ball so I’ll be surprised if I manage to come through that one,” the former globe number one extra. “I will try to rest up and hopefully improve a little bit tomorrow. If I serve like I did today and hit the ball a little bit cleaner from the back of the court I will give myself some chances, but it will be tough.”

Dan Evans demonstrated why he could be British number 1 with a schedule victory above Jay Clarke earlier in the day time.

The 6-3 6-1 earn for the 30-year-old demonstrated why most are tipping your pet to sucess at the Roehampton competition.

But Evans told Amazon Prime: “Andy Murray is the favourite. It felt a little strange to become back enjoying and I mistimed a few golf balls, but it great to be away here and achieving some fits in.

“It’s obviously been a terrible time so it’s good to put some tennis back on the TV for the people tuning in.”

British number two Edmund looked reliable and constant in his / her 6-1 6-4 victory above James Ward in his / her opening complement of the round-robin competition.

Earlier, in a great upset, Broady and Cameron Norrie defeat Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 3-6 7-5 11-9 after a close up final-set tie-break.

