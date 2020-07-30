Andy Murray calls for a mixed team event to be add to main tour | Tennis News





Murray desires to see an event like the Hopman Cup presented on the main tour

Andy Murray has actually called for a mixed team event to be presented onto the main tour.

The Scot is presently participating in the Battle of the Brits at Roehampton – an exhibit event that has actually pitted the very best male and female gamers from Britain together in a team environment.

Murray might just be playing mixed functions as he does not desire to danger injury ahead of a prepared return to the ATP next month, however he is still delighting in the competitive environment and would like to see something executed on the tour.

Murray thinks seeing the similarity Serena Williams and Roger Federer on the exact same court would be fantastic for the sport

I would like to see Rafa (Nadal) on the court with a few of the leading woman gamers. Andy Murray

“I think sports miss a bit of a trick with this stuff,” Murray stated.

“The Hopman Cup, for example, was a fantastic event in my viewpoint. The gamers enjoyed it. It often had a bit of an exhibit feel in a few of the matches however that would be my only criticism. I played there a lot of times and I enjoyed it. It was a excellent event.

“Putting match-ups in tennis like Serena Williams and Roger Federer on the exact same court, it is so fantastic for our sport.

“We are able to do that in tennis and I believe we need to welcome it a bit more, not always each and every single week however sometimes it would be excellent.

” I would like to see Rafa (Nadal) on the court with a few of the leading woman gamers.

“When I viewed Roger and Serena playing, it was excellent. They enjoyed it and I’m sure they enjoyed it too.

“Golf is another sport where I believe it would be fascinating to see a mixed Ryder Cup event.

“Again it’s a sport where they are able to do it and they just miss out a little bit. I do think people really enjoy watching it, and the players like it as well.”

Murray played together with Jodie Burrage in Battle Of The Brits competition today

Of the event in Roehampton, which integrates songs, doubles and mixed doubles, Murray is stated he is choosing it to the current males’s songs variation a couple of weeks earlier.

“What you want is to create an environment where everyone is extremely competitive and there is a bit of atmosphere during the matches,” he included.

” I would rather have fun with 8 to 10 gamers heckling me from the side than playing in silence.

“Ultimately at the end of the day everybody goes house and has actually had a excellent day.

” I have actually got to understand the gamers a bit more and take on them. I have actually possibly enjoyed this event more than the previous one. It was quiet at the lastevent It was excellent due to the fact that the matches were competitive however this one possibly is simply a bit more enjoyable.”

