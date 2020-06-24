Andy Murray beaten by Kyle Edmund in high-quality encounter at Battle of the Brits | Tennis News





Andy Murray fell to defeat at Schroders Battle of the Brits on Wednesday

Andy Murray pushed Kyle Edmund all the way to a deciding set tie-break before falling to defeat at Schroders Battle of the Brits on Wednesday.

Murray looked good in the beginning and took the first set on a tie-break, but Edmund came flying back in a nip and tuck clash to win it 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 10-5.

There were no breaks of serve in the first 12 games, but Murray was the better player in the breaker and took it 7-2.

Andy Murray loses his first indoor hard court match in eight years. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in 2012.

Edmund completed an impressive comeback to simply take the win, though, winning a superb 2nd set on a tie-break.

The British No 2 then won the championship tie-break as a weary Murray faded to claim a remarkable victory.

James Ward came through in fine style against Liam Broady

James Ward got his first win of the indoor exhibition event that is being played in Roehampton.

The British No 7 beat Liam Broady 6-4 6-1 which means Broady cannot advance out of the Tim Henman Group to the knockout stage.

Hi Everyone,

Unfortunately I had to pull out of the #BattleOfTheBrits event💔

Early on in my match Vs Evo I sustained a nasty/very painful problems for my knee.

I can do everything I could with my children and team to get… https://t.co/w0QYvbLPrJ — Jay Alexander Clarke (@Jay27798) June 24, 2020

Cameron Norrie was pushed all the way by Ryan Peniston

World No 77 Cameron Norrie faced 24-year-old Essex player Ryan Peniston in the 2nd game of the day in the Greg Rusedski Group.

Norrie survived a scare, eventually winning in a championship tie-break.

Peniston, playing because Jack Draper withdrew on Tuesday and ranked 394 in the world, took the first set but Norrie came ultimately back to win 3-6 6-2 10-4.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to down load now on – iPhone & iPad and Android