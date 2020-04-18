Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic open up to each other on tennis rivalry as they reveal their biggest regrets

Live tennis motion is a fading reminiscence through the coronavirus shutdown however 20,000 followers tuned in to watch outdated rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray catch up on Instagram on Friday.
Sitting on their sofas at residence, the duo spent an entertaining hour reminiscing about a number of the classics in their 36-match sequence, painful losses and even got here up with the proper tennis participant.
The knockabout banter supplied some candid reflections on their glittering careers – each on maintain as tennis awaits the tip of the pandemic which has claimed greater than 150,000 lives globally.
Asked which losses damage essentially the most, each chosen matches towards each other.
“For me it was the French Open final against you in 2016,” Murray, who has additionally completed runner-up on the Australian Open 5 occasions, stated.
“Obviously I would have loved to win the Australian Open or the French Open but I think as a challenge for me, because clay was such a tough surface for me throughout my career, that would have been for me my biggest achievement.”
The Serb hit again from dropping the primary set to outplay Murray in that Paris showdown, finishing his profession Grand Slam within the course of.
World primary Djokovic has by no means received the Olympic gold medal although, a feat Murray achieved in 2012 and 2016.
Djokovic stated his semi-final defeats towards Murray and Rafa Nadal within the 2012 and 2008 Olympics had been two of his hardest losses – collectively along with his defeat by Juan Martin del Potro within the first spherical of the 2016 Rio Games.
“Maybe that match against you in London, or the semi-final against Rafa in Beijing (in 2008),” Djokovic, who received the bronze medal in Beijing stated. “In Rio I felt actually good however two days earlier than the match I felt my wrist. It began to be extra painful. It’s no excuse, I bought injections, however I felt unhappy that I wasn’t at my greatest and might work my manner within the match.
“If I could change any outcomes would be Rio and London.”
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, attempting to salvage his profession after hip surgical procedure firstly of 2019, admitted he wished he had loved his successes extra.
“After the issues I’ve had the last few years, I sometimes do wish I had enjoyed those moments more. When you see the end coming you think… I should have enjoyed the wins or even the losses that were great matches.”
Asked to come up with the proper participant if they might mix strokes from completely different gamers, each picked each other for having the perfect service returns.
“If I won a free point off my first serve against you I was celebrating like I won a set,” Djokovic, who owns 17 Grand Slam titles, stated of his fellow 32-year-old.
Both stated they would swap for the serves of John Isner or Nick Kyrgios, whereas Murray stated Nadal’s forehand was the hardest and Djokovic picked Roger Federer’s.
Unsurprisingly they had been in settlement on which participant is mentally the hardest – Nadal.
“It’s like going on court to face Gladiator,” Djokovic stated.
Asked by a fan what they would have achieved somewhat than tennis, Djokovic picked being a scientist.
For Murray? “Right now it would be cool to be a doctor because you realise what’s important in times like this.”