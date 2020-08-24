Andy Murray accepts he must ‘lower expectations’ as he continues to improve | Tennis News





Andy Murray understands his finest tennis will not return instantly

Andy Murray has actually accepted he must “lower expectations” in spite of making a strong start to his project at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The 33-year-old played his very first competitive tennis in 9 months as he beat Frances Tiafoe in 3 sets at the weekend to established a last-32 date with Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Monday.

Murray, recuperating from hip issues, confessed he was far from his finest in beating the young American wildcard, however is feeling in far better shape than he has for a long period of time as the United States Open techniques.