Andy King: Leicester’s one-club man seeks new challenge after 15-year journey | Football News



















4:23



Andy King discusses his amazing 15- year perform at Leicester City and his look for a new challenge in a special interview with Sky Sports News

Andy King discusses his amazing 15- year perform at Leicester City and his look for a new challenge in a special interview with Sky Sports News

Andy King has actually seen it all in his 15- year perform at Leicester City.

The 31- year-old has actually invested almost half his life with the Foxes and incredibly, is the only gamer to have actually ever won the title in each of the leading 3 tiers of English football with the exact same club.

“Does it seem less extraordinary now? The answer is no, it’s still hard to put into words” he informed Sky Sports News, still having a hard time to summarize what that accomplishment implies to him.

Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016 as 5000 -1 outsiders

“It’s still an amazing achievement and one where you wake up and are thankful that you were there at that time when everything clicked into place.”

Before those magnificence days nevertheless, King belonged of the Foxes side which dropped all the method to League Two in 2008 for the very first time in the club’s history.

If that transfer into the 3rd tier was the nadir, the 2010 club takeover by the King Power Group and the subsequent arrival of the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his kid Aiyawatt ‘Top’ was the very first chapter of the fairy tale story that was to come.

Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha works as Leicester’s chairman following the death of his daddy Vichai in 2018

“None of what has happened in the last 10 years happens without Vichai and Top buying the club,” King firmly insists.

“The increase Leicester have actually had given that King Power purchased the club has actually been significant and they topped it with a title win also, the supreme reward.

“When they said that to begin with they got laughed out the room. Fair play to them.”

‘I’ve tasted success, I desire more’

In current seasons, King has actually seen himself fall the chain of command in Leicester’s midfield and has actually been required to head out on loan to Swansea, Derby County, Huddersfield and Rangers looking for minutes.

King invested 2020 on loan at Huddersfield, assisting them protected Championship survival

Having currently tasted success at the King Power, he wishes to revive that sensation and belong to a club that is constructing something unique.

“I’ve seen what’s possible going through promos and success. I believe if you ask anybody who tasted success what drives them, they’ll state they desire it once again. I’m desperate to have that elsewhere now.

” I wish to go someplace where they are combating to accomplish something, whether that is remaining in a league or getting promoted. I wish to feel a part of something once again.

” I wish to be someplace settled. I wish to know that we are betting something and the supervisor wishes to play properly. These loan experiences have actually informed me. At Leicester I had actually just seen it one method.

How Rodgers increased Vardy

3: 34 Jamie Vardy’s representative John Morris charts the Leicester striker’s increase from non-league football to the prominent Premier League 100 club Jamie Vardy’s representative John Morris charts the Leicester striker’s increase from non-league football to the prominent Premier League 100 club

Thirty- three-year-old Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the very first time in his profession, ending up the season with 23 objectives.

Despite his increased objective output, King thinks the previous non-league striker is now more of an overall gamer and states Brendan Rodgers handled to fine-tune the now-veteran forward’s video game to increase it.

“He’s more of an overall gamer now. I believe Brendan has actually done an excellent task of ensuring he’s fresh around the charge box.

“In pre-season he was stating we do not desire you going out in the channels and pushing full-backs. Make sure you have your high energy and speed around the objective.

“That’s helped him, having the confidence from the manager. His hold up play and link play has really improved.”