Andy Haden: Rugby pays tribute to former All Blacks captain

Haden played 117 video games for New Zealand in between 1972 and 1985, consisting of 41 test matches. He captained the All Blacks on 8 events.

“Andy’s stature and influence as a player was huge,” New Zealand Rugby President Bill Osborne informed the governing body’s website He played together with Hayden for the All Blacks

“Not just was he an enormous physical existence, there was likewise enormous regard from his colleagues.

“Most individuals will keep in mind the method he controlled the lineout as a tower of strength, however I likewise keep in mind the method he cared for the young gamers entering the All Blacks, and how he promoted for gamers’ rights both throughout and after his playing profession.