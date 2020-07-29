Andy Haden: Rugby pays tribute to former All Blacks captain

Haden played 117 video games for New Zealand in between 1972 and 1985, consisting of 41 test matches. He captained the All Blacks on 8 events.
“Not just was he an enormous physical existence, there was likewise enormous regard from his colleagues.
“Most individuals will keep in mind the method he controlled the lineout as a tower of strength, however I likewise keep in mind the method he cared for the young gamers entering the All Blacks, and how he promoted for gamers’ rights both throughout and after his playing profession.
“Our thoughts are with his wife Trecha and his family.”
Haden, who had actually been struggling with cancer, passed away surrounded by his household, according to a statement from New Zealand Rugby.
“He was a true great of NZ rugby & I was fortunate to play five tests against him,” World Rugby chairman and former England captain Bill Beaumont composed on Twitter.
“Tough competitor. My condolances (sic) go to his family & the NZ rugby community at this difficult time.”