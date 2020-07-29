Andy Haden: Former All Blacks captain dies aged 69 | Rugby Union News





Andy Haden had a credibility as a trendsetter in rugby. Credit: Allsport UK/Allsport

New Zealand Rugby has actually commemorated guiding former All Blacks lock Andy Haden, who passed away on Wednesday from cancer at the age of 69.

Haden played 117 video games for the All Blacks, consisting of 41 Tests, and captained them 8 times. His global profession covered from 1972 to 1985, though he did not make his Test launching up until 1977.

“Andy was one of the most recognisable figures in New Zealand Rugby both on and off the field,” stated NZR president Mark Robinson.

“He will be remembered by those who saw him play as one of the true greats of our game.”

An imposing existence at the lineout and effective scrummager, Haden is most remembered for a piece of gamesmanship in 1978 versus Wales.

With Wales leading 12-10 and in sight of their very first success versus New Zealand given that 1953, Haden made a charge by diving out of a lineout and pretending he had actually been pressed.

Full- back Brian McKechnie, who would play a part in another minute of sporting infamy 3 years later on when Australia’s Trevor Chappell bowled an underam shipment to him in a one-day cricket global, kicked the winning charge.

Haden takes on Clive Rees throughout the notorious match at Cardiff Arms Park in November 1978

Haden was roundly condemned, and never ever forgiven by Welsh fans, for the dive, although English referee Roger Quittenton stated the charge had actually been for another lineout violation.

Haden was likewise a trendsetter off the field, challenging rugby’s rigorous amateur policies at the time by taking royalties from his autobiography “Boots ‘n All”.

He effectively argued his occupation was an author.

He was likewise critical in the rebel ‘Cavaliers’ trip of All Blacks gamers to South Africa in 1986, breaching a restriction on sporting contacts with the apartheid-era program.