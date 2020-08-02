Andy Dalton in a Cowboys uniform is going to take some getting used to

BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 13: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals tosses the ball prior to the video game versus the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore,Maryland (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The very first pictures of Andy Dalton in a Dallas Cowboys uniform are simply odd

At completion of the 2019 NFL season, it was a inevitable conclusion that the Cincinnati Bengals were proceeding from quarterback Andy Dalton, considering they held the very first total choice, putting them in prime area to draft LSU’s JoeBurrow Many idea Dalton would go to a group like the Jacksonville Jaguars, however marvelled to learn that he signed a 1 year agreement with the Dallas Cowboys.

Months after the deal, we lastly got a take a look at what Dalton appears like in a Cowboys uniform, and to be rather truthful, it’s going to take some getting used to.

Dalton in Dallas is odd

The choice for Dalton to indication with the Cowboys was quite basic. He’s a Texas native and currently owns a home in the Lone StarState Not to reference, he bet the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs throughout his college days, which assisted him get picked by the Bengals in the second-round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

During his 9 years with the Bengals, Dalton tallied 31,594 passing lawns, 204 …