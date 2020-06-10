Andy Cohen supports ‘Vanderpump Rules’ firings

Andy Cohen has addressed the major shakeup happening on Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, Bravo confirmed original cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after a racially charged incident with former costar, Faith Stowers, resurfaced. Cohen, who hosts the Vanderpump Rules reunions, said he fully backs the network’s decision.

“I will say this,” he began Wednesday on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “I absolutely support Bravo’s decision, I think it was the right decision.”



Stassi Schroeder, Andy Cohen and Kristen Doute. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Bravo and Evolution Media also confirmed Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who joined the cast this past season, won’t get back after old racist tweets were unearthed.

Cohen said he is been getting “so many tweets and messages” about what’s happening and that he wants “to remind people” he does not make any decisions in terms of Vanderpump Rules.

“I’m not in control of programming at Bravo anymore. I am no executive producer of Vanderpump Rules,” he continued. “I don’t have anything to do with the show except that I love it and that I host the reunions.”

Cohen is essentially the face area of the network and hosts the most popular late night show Watch What Happens Live, so it’s understandable why people wanted him to weigh in. However, he emphasized he has nothing at all to do with “hiring and firing” on programs that he doesn’t produce.

“I don’t produce the show, so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing people,” he noted. “I really am only an [executive producer] of the Real Housewives and Watch What Happens Live.”

While Cohen has broken his silence, fans are apprehensively awaiting Lisa Vanderpump’s response. During part 1 of the reunion last week, she defended her decision to help keep Boyens and Caprioni — who just work at her restaurants TomTom and Sur, respectively — on staff.

“If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job,” she explained through the virtual reunion.

Boyens and Caprioni both apologized for their old tweets, of uncovered following the Season 8 premiere, and said that they had learned from their mistakes.

“I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now,” Vanderpump continued. “And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.”

While Schroeder and Doute no more work at Vanderpump’s restaurants, they certainly were integral elements of Vanderpump Rules. Unlike Cohen, Vanderpump is definitely an executive producer on her show, which she launched in 2013. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t immediately react to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

