Andy Cohen Reveals He Rehomed His Beloved Dog Wacha After An ‘Incident’ & ‘Signs Of Aggression’

Andy Cohen has stated goodbye to his beloved fur child, Wacha, after “random signs of aggression” and “an incident a few months ago,” which can have concerned his son.

In an effort to guard his 1-year-old, Benjamin Allen Cohen, the Bravo persona introduced through Instagram on Friday that his “first baby” is now in a brand new “permanent home.”

Related: YouTuber Myka Stauffer Said Adopted Son Was ‘Not Returnable’ In Old Vlog

Along with a video of him enjoying with Wacha on the sidewalk, the 51-year-old wrote in a heartbreaking submit:

“I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Wow. We can’t think about how laborious this should be on Cohen. Luckily, the Watch What Happens Live host reported that Wacha is “thriving” in his new dwelling they usually “still see each other.” He continued:

“The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him.”

But despite the fact that they’ve nonetheless been capable of see one another, Andy acknowledged how a lot he misses him at dwelling:

“My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him – let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him – it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”

Ch-ch-check out the candy video (under):

Thank you on your honesty, Andy.

[Image via Andy Cohen/Instagram.]