Andy Cohen Reacts To Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Getting Canned By Vanderpump Rules!

Andy Cohen is all for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute‘s firing from Vanderpump Rules!

As you’re likely aware, the ladies were axed from the Bravo series on Tuesday following accusations made by former cast member Faith Stowers. It was also announced that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning after their past racist tweets were revealed.

On Wednesday morning hours, Cohen informed his SiriusXM Radio Andy listeners:

“There’s so much taking place in the Bravo universe. I am going to say this particular: so much discuss about Vanderpump Rules and then obviously the re-union ended up dialectic last night. I am going to say this particular about what occurred. I absolutely assistance Bravo’s selection, I think it had been the right selection.”

He furthermore clarified their position inside Bravo — that he has simply no current control of programming, employing, or heating! Cohen extra:

“And I wish to remind individuals because I’ve been obtaining so many twitter posts and text messages and what ever about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern Charm and other exhibits. I am not really, I actually don’t—I feel like I remind individuals this each of the time—I’m not really in charge of encoding at Bravo anymore. We are not an Executive Producer of Vanderpump Rules. I actually don’t be connected with the display except I really like it and this I sponsor the school reunions.”

The 52-year-old concluded:

“I don’t produce the show so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing.”

Meanwhile, the results is STILL taking place for Stassi. It’s recently been fast plus swift, plus we’re truthfully not amazed! If an individual assumed we’d hear from Schroeder on a podcasting episode any time soon about the woman firing, of which doesn’t are most often a possibility any longer.

Radio.com, which often produces the woman show Straight Up With Stassi, released a demanding statement on Instagram yesterday, announcing they’d parted methods with the past reality celebrity:

“Official message from RADIO.COM: We recently learned of racially charged and inappropriate actions by Stassi Schroeder during one of her previous projects. In light of this, Radio.com has made the decision to part ways with her. We take these matters very seriously and condemn these actions. ‘Straight Up with Stassi’ has been removed from our portfolio.”

The podcasting has been disassembled from main streaming programs, too, which include Apple Podcasts, Spotify, plus Stitcher. Episode recaps continue to be available on Stassi’s website although.

