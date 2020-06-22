Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons ‘meet’ for the first time

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are doing their part to make sure that their close relationship is passed down for their sons after having introduced Benjamin Cohen and Wyatt Cooper together for the first time virtually on Watch What Happens Live.

The two tv personalities have long been good friends in their personal lives and even interact as co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show. Since the birth of Anderson’s baby boy amid the coronavirus quarantine in April, however, the besties haven’t had the oppertunity to introduce their young ones to one another, so far.

“I thought it would be fun if they met right now,” Andy said on his show on Sunday night, before addressing his son. “Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy, Wyatt.”

Andy joked about the boys taking a trip to Brazil, while his toddler, who was born in February 2019 looked toward the screen at Wyatt in Anderson’s arms. “We’re gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends,” Andy said.

The Bravo host continued to touch upon Wyatt’s cute outfit and beautiful eyes. “Wyatt looks like a mini-you, Anderson,” Andy said.

The adorable moment was a great Father’s Day tribute to the two new dads celebrating for the first time. “Absolutely beautiful to see!” a YouTube commenter wrote. “Lots of love to this sweet group of friends.”

Shortly after welcoming Wyatt to the world, Anderson talked about the role that both Andy and Benjamin Cooper will play in his son’s life — namely, that Wyatt will undoubtedly be taking Benjamin’s hand-me-down clothes and even his nanny. Anderson even credited Andy for being the supportive force that finally pushed him to become father.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: