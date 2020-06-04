Andy Ackers: Salford Red Devils sign hooker from Toronto Wolfpack | Rugby League News





Andy Ackers has swapped Toronto for Salford

Salford have signed hooker Andy Ackers from Toronto Wolfpack till the tip of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old is reunited with Red Devils head coach Ian Watson after working collectively at Swinton.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Watto before,” stated Ackers, who spent two seasons with London Broncos earlier than becoming a member of Toronto in 2018.

“He gave me choices that suited my type of play. I took no persuading as soon as I knew Salford have been .

“Now I just can’t wait for us to get playing. I’ve been keeping myself at top fitness during lockdown, for when this season gets back underway.”

Watson believes Ackers will show a fantastic signing for final season’s Super League Grand Finalists.

“He’s a player who’s coming into his prime and will add a real attacking threat, especially around the ruck, with his speed and skills, while also stiffening us up defensively,” stated Watson.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to work with Andy again, as myself and Rowls (consultant Paul Rowley) have already had the experience of working with him.

“He made his senior debut at 19 and his power and sheer dedication to be probably the greatest nines actually stands out in the best way he competes at coaching and in video games.

“This year, in Super League his performances have gotten stronger every week and Andy will complement the players in our squad, to make us a stronger team.”