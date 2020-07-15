Duda, backed by the nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, won with 51.21% of the vote, the country’s election committee said Monday. The more liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, of the center-right opposition Civic Platform party (PO), garnered 48.79%.

Voter turnout was a lot more than 68%, based on the committee, the greatest Poland has seen in 25 years for a presidential poll.

Duda initially declared victory on Sunday, however the Warsaw mayor refused to simply accept defeat, saying exit polls showed the election was still too close to call. By Monday morning, a lot more than 99% of the votes had been counted, and the election committee’s chairman said any additional votes would not change the outcome.

Election issues

During campaigning, Duda sought to mobilize his more conservative, largely rural base with attracts traditional Catholic values and a promise to maintain popular social welfare policies, such as for instance a child allowance and lower pension age.

His give attention to the issue of LGBTQ rights — at one point describing them as an “ideology” worse than Soviet-era communism — highlighted the deep cultural divisions in this Central European nation of 38 million people.

Duda’s reelection can help the PiS consolidate power after losing control of Poland’s upper house, the Senate, to the opposition in parliamentary elections last October. Its ruling coalition still narrowly controls the low house, the Sejm.

The government’s radical reforms to the courts and stance on LGBTQ issues, supported by Duda, have already put Poland on a collision course with the European Union.

But with Duda in the presidency for another term, the PiS — light emitting diode by Jaroslaw Kaczynski — is likely to keep on the same path.

Duda has generated close ties with US President Donald Trump since welcoming him to Warsaw in 2017. He received a boost from Trump last month, when that he became the initial foreign leader to visit the White House after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Trump has suggested that some of the united states troops that he plans to withdraw from Germany may possibly head to Poland.

Global impact

The outcome of the election could reverberate beyond Poland.

The country is a major beneficiary of EU funding and the bloc being an institution is popular with Poles. A Pew Research Center poll published last October found that 84% of those surveyed in Poland had a favorable opinion of the European Union.

But if the Polish government moves further to weaken the rule of law, in the view of EU leaders, its position in the bloc could be damaged.

The European Commission has launched a few infringement procedures, including Article 7, over Poland’s radical reforms to the judiciary, which the PiS insists are essential to root out corruption.

In campaigning, Duda argued that ab muscles close cooperation between president and government was in the interests of Poland and should keep on.

Trzaskowski told CNN ahead of the election Poland needed a “balance of power where the president of the Republic can cooperate with the government as needed, for instance when it comes to restoring good relations with the European Union, but who is ready veto legislation for instance that meddles with the rule of law.”

Poland should again be a constructive member of the European Union instead of being marginalized, he said.

“That’s why it is very important to restore good relations with our closest neighbors. And, you know, we have the same goals, even with this conservative government when it comes to security, when it comes to our relations with Russia, with our Eastern neighbors. But we just have to be strong and influential and that’s the goal for the president of the Republic.”