Andrzej Bargiel’s mission to ski down K2 mountain is relived in new documentary 

A super-athlete’s mission end up being the only individual to ever came down the world’s most hazardous mountain on skis has actually been become a function length documentary.

In 2018, Andrzej Bargiel made history when he clicked into his bindings 28,000 feet up the side of K2 in Pakistan and didn’t when take them off till he was securely off the mountain.

Following a treacherous 60- hour climb without additional oxygen, the Polish mountaineer had to make his method back down ‘as rapidly as possible’ to get away the infamous ‘death zone’ above 8000 m (26,200 feet).

He then evaded ice falling ‘at the speed of bullets’ to reach the Messner Traverse, a barely-climbed narrow path with deep caverns on either side, and on to the crevasse-filled Kukuczka-Piotrowski path back to base camp.

On Wednesday, Red Bull launched the 65- minute function movie of Andrzej Bargiel’s 2018 descent, an accomplishment which has actually not been matched because.

The July 22 best marks the 2nd anniversary of his descent.

Andrzej’s sibling Bartek shot the descent utilizing the expert MavicPro drone which is the very first in the world efficient in recording at a height of 8,000 metres.

The thrill-seeker has a long history of bold climbs up and descents.

In 2015, he was granted the Polish Golden Cross of Merit for establishing and promoting Polish skiers abroad and National Geographic Poland called him ‘Man of the year’ in the wake of record-breaking efforts he had actually made snowboarding down peaks consisting of Shishapangma, Manaslu and Broad Peak.

His very first effort to ski down K2 was made in 2017 however he had to call it off since of heavy snow and extreme storm weather.

K2 has actually long been among the most tough peaks in the world to deal with, and climbers state it has the most deaths since of its infamously hard techniques.

Around one in 4 individuals passing away in trying to reach the top, and nobody has actually skiied down it in the past.

It is the 2nd greatest mountain in the world after MountEverest

Before his effort on Saturday night he stated: ‘I was not effective in finishing my obstacle on the very first effort, nevertheless, it was possible to recognize a minimum of 3 various paths down the mountain which can be skied in one go and I will settle which one I pick when I see the existing conditions.’

After the occasion he informed CNN: ‘I have actually handled to flight down from the top of K2, straight to the base camp. It’s an extremely technical descent, leading down the middle of the face, so I’m extremely pleased it turned out well, since I’m here for the 2nd time, and I’m grateful I do not have to return’.

Andrzej Bargiel, 30, came down 28,000- foot down K2 from the peak in Pakistan the other day after a gruelling climb to the top