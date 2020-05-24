Andros Townsend: Players keen for contact training after successful testing | Football News



















1:08



Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend believes the Premier League’s coronavirus testing course of has been extremely successful

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend believes the Premier League’s coronavirus testing course of has been extremely successful

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says Premier League gamers are desirous to get again to contact training.

The second spherical of testing at top-flight golf equipment returned two optimistic samples from 996 taken to offer a complete of eight positives from 1,744 checks performed throughout two rounds.

Players and employees at Premier League golf equipment throughout the nation obtained the outcomes of their second spherical of coronavirus checks on Saturday after they have been carried out at their training grounds on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Townsend feels the truth that optimistic checks will not be spreading inside squads is a vastly optimistic signal, and one which is encouraging gamers to develop into more and more keen for a return to contact training after Monday and Tuesday’s rounds of testing are full.

“Speaking to the boys we’re desperate to get back to normality and contact training,” Townsend informed Sky Sports.

“At the beginning of the week you are anxious about being close to different gamers however as the times go on you get an increasing number of comfy with every optimistic check.

“If it was two individuals from the identical membership (who had examined optimistic at completely different instances) you’d begin to ask questions on the way it had unfold across the training floor.

“But the very fact it is at two completely different golf equipment and so they’ve saved it from spreading exhibits that we’re within the most secure office within the nation and it provides us confidence to maneuver on to the subsequent section of testing.

“We’re training in teams of eight so there’s 16 gamers from the squad I simply have not seen. So I’m speaking to them and speaking to gamers at different golf equipment and so they’re determined to get again to contact training like we’re.

“Hopefully with each successful round of testing we can get a few more players back into training and some time next week we can move on to phase two.”

Townsend additionally offered some element on what takes place throughout a coronavirus check for a Premier League participant.

“After you finish training, you get in your car and then pull up at a window where they swab the back of your throat and they swab up your nose,” he mentioned.

“It’s pretty straightforward, it’s not daunting and it doesn’t make you nervous because it’s literally 30 seconds and then you’re on your way.”