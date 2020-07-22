Android Tablets 10 Inch, 5G WiFi Tablet PC, 16GB, Google Certified, Android 8.1 Go, 6000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras, Bluetooth, GPS



Price: $88.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 01:20:00 UTC – Details)



Wecool Tablet with Dual Band Wifi, Perfect for Home Use, an Ideal Gift for Your Family and Friends!

The suitable protective leather case for this tablet – ASIN: B087H7NN8V(please search that on Amazon page)

Warm Tips: When you received your tablet, it may in lower battery or no power. Please fully charge it in 6-8 hours. Please do not run out of power.

Specification:

CPU: ARM-A53 Quad Core 1.3 Ghz

OS: Android Go 8.1

Touchscreen: 10.1 inches IPS 1280 * 800

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 16GB

Camera: Front 2.0MP, Rear 5.0MP

GPS and G-Sensor: Built-in

Language : Multi-language

Network Connectivity:

WIFI IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz

Bluetooth 4.0

MicroUSB

Battery: 5.0V / 6000mAh Built-in lithium polymer battery.

Dimensions: 9.25 x 6.5 x 0.3 in

Weight: 1.81 lbs / 28.96oz / 821grams

Output: Dual Speaker

Input: Microphone

Input / Output Connectors:

1 x Micro USB Port

1 x 3.5 mm Stereo Jack

1 x TF Card Slot

Package Includes:

1 x WECOOL 10 Inch Tablet

1 x UL Certified Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

✔️【5G WIFI Tablets】Dual Band WIFI for choice, our tablet will run at a high speed with 5Ghz WIFI if the signal is good. If the WIFI signal is weak, it will automatically jump to 2.4Ghz WIFI, which is more stability than 5G. (Do not support 2G/3G network))

✔️【Brilliant Viewing Experience】Wecool tablet pc has a large full IPS display. Enjoying movies, videos and games with wide viewing angles, less glare and more brightness. A comfortable viewing experience for you

✔️【Useful Dual Cameras】Our 10 inch tablet has 5MP Rear and 2MP front-facing camera. The 5MP rear-facing camera is featured for taking photos or video recording. The front-facing VGA camera is perfect for Skype calls with friends and family

✔️【Storage Space Expandable】Come with the internal 16GB ROM, the unlocked tablet is designed with an additional maximum 128 GB microSD card(Not Included), you can freely store favorite movies, games, songs, photos, etc

✔️【Service & Support】Wecool takes responsible for all non-human damages. We ensure friendly and reliable fast response within 23 hours to any issue. (Please notes that a screen plastic protective film is pre-installed, you can tear it off if in need)