Android Tablet Pritom 10 inch Android 9.0 OS Tablet, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Quad Core Processor, HD IPS Screen, 2.0 Front + 8.0 MP Rear Camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth – Tablet PC(Black)



Price: $109.99 - $89.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 05:41:33 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PRITOM M10 Android Tablet



The PRITOM Android tablet fits for everyone. This tablet has a large 10-inch high-definition screen, 1280 * 800 IPS resolution, 8.0 MP rear camera. The ultra-high tablet configuration meets all your daily needs!

PRITOM tends to create the best products and the best user experience. Lightweight and portable tablet or ideal gift? PRITOM Tablet, it’s worth having!

(NOTE: Please do remember to send us a message if you have any issues, PRITOM TECH SUPPORT TEAM will be here to help!!! )

Powerful Core Processor



The 10 inch tablet cames with the high-performance robust Quad-core Processor , Android 9.0 OS, 2GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, enables quicker app launch, smoother videos and better overall performance,that allows you to enjoy an extraordinary multimedia and gaming experience.

It delivers the perfect mix of power, portability and performance – flawlessly running games and apps, as well as quicker loads of web pages. Free thousands of apps. What you need to do is just logging into Google Play Store and download free Android apps.（NOTE: This kind of tablet has been updated and continuously optimized by our TECH SUPPORT TEAM, And updates can be pushed remotely by OTA Technology.）

Greater Battery Capacity



The tablet with 5000 mAh battery ,that allow you to enjoy up to 8 hours of mixed reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, playing light games and more.

You can use your tablet for 10 inch to spend time while traveling or moving. It is really a good companion for your leisure and entertainment.

Quality Audiovisual Experience



The Android tablet PC adopts a 1280 x 800 brilliant IPS HD display, Enjoy widescreen movies and games with wide viewing angles, less glare, and more brightness while you watch. And with two loudspeakers,can enjoy clear sound quality when you watch videos or play games.

Large Storage Space

This Android tablet comes bundled with 32GB ROM, and up to 128GB of external memory with microSD card support（Not included in this tablet).

No more worrying about tablet memory. Huge room for everything, from your go-to shows to your favorite games.

HD Camera

The PRITOM M10 Android tablets features a 8.0MP rear-facing camera .it is convenient for taking photos, capturing and sharing those special moments wherever you like.

The 2.0 MP front-facing camera is perfect for Selfie and Skype calls with friends and family.Give you a perfect time.

Tablet Cover Case

PLEASE NOTE:

Tablet Cover Case Is Sold Separately.This leather cover might be an extra accessories for this kind of PRIOTM Tablet.(Please take a look at the reference when installing)

PRITOM TABLET IS ONLY SELF-SOLD NOW.

What’s in the box?

1 x PRITOM Tronpad M10 10 inch tablet PC

1 x PRITOM M10 User Manual (Instruction)

1 x Micro USB Cable

1 x Charger

1 x Screen Film

Screen Size

10 inch

8 inch

7 inch

7 inch

7 inch

Brand

PRITOM

PRITOM

PRITOM

PRITOM

PRITOM

Colour

Black

Black

Black

Pink

Dark Blue

Flash Memory Installed Size

32 GB

32 GB

32 GB

16 GB

16 GB

Wireless Communication

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

WiFi, Bluetooth

WiFi, Bluetooth

★[HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET ] – Pritom Tronpad M10 tablet comes with the latest Android 9.0 OS, 2GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, the powerful and energy-saving 64 bits Quad-core Processor up to 1.5GHz, enables quicker app launch, smoother videos and better overall performance. In addition, it includes a micro SD card slot (can be added a 128 GB SD card Max, NOT included), making it easy to store videos etc. Note, M10 tablets will be upgraded by remote OTA Tech!

★[LONG-LASTING ENTERTAINMENT] – Pritom 10 inch tablet features android 9.0 OS, you can download thousands of apps, such as, Skype, YouTube and more popular apps. The 5000mAh lithium polymer battery and low-power CPU enhance your experience and allow you to enjoy up to 8 hours of mixed reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, playing light games and more. It is a really good companion for your leisure and entertainment.

★[Dual Cameras and Speakers] – With Front 2.0 MP & Rear 8.0 MP dual cameras, which would bring your photos and videos to life. Pritom Tronpad M10 tablet rivals most of the 10 inch tablet and it is convenient for taking photos, capturing and sharing those special moments with your friends and family. Compared to most of 10 inch tablets, Pritom tablet equipped with dual speakers, which bring more powerful audio and let you immerse in the world of sound.

★[BRILLIANT IPS DISPLAY ] – Pritom 10 inch tablet PC adopts a 1280 x 800 brilliant HD IPS display. This android tablet has a sharper hierarchy of images and richer colors, and provides shocking performance of visual experience. With the Eye Health mode, an extra feature filters out blue light to relieve visual fatigue, and optimizes the backlight for a more comfortable reading experience. This tablet is suitable for the 10-inch case of this brand. Recommend to purchase.

★[180 DAYS WARRANTY & SUPPORT] – Pritom Tablet PC comes with 180 days warranty. Pritom team focuses on the customer’s pleasant shopping experience and provides reliable customer service. Please do not hesitate to contact us in your free time if you have any problem, we will give you on-time TECH SUPPORT and the better customer service.