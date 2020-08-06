Android Tablet Phone 10 Inch, 3G Unlocked Phablet with Dual SIM Card Slots and Cameras,16GB Storage,Quad-Core Processor, GMS Certified,WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS – Slate Black



NOTICE FOR USE:

1.Please fully charge it at least about 7 hours before your first using.

2. Available SIM Card may vary by country, device and carrier. Check the frequency

of your SIM card according to the below.

3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

SPECIFICATION:

Dimension:9.76*6.57*0.34 in

Operating system: Android Go 8.1

GPU type: Mali 400 MP2

CPU type: MTK6580,1.3GHz, Quad-core high-speed processor

DISPLAY:

Screen type: IPS

Screen size: 10.1 inch

Screen Resolution:1280*800

Touch Module: Capacitive

STORAGE:

RAM:1GB

ROM:16GB

Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC,SD card is not included)

NETWORK:

WIFI: 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth: 4.0

GPS/FM: Supported

MEDIA FEATURES:

Battery type: Lithium-ion polymer battery

Battery Capacity: 5V/6000mAh

G-sensor: Build-In

Power adapter:5V/2A

Speaker: Built-in 8Ω/1W speaker x 2

FM support/GPS support/MIC support

Flash: FLASH Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

Language: support multi-language

Photo Viewer: BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG

CAMERA:

Front camera:2.0MP

Rear camera:5.0MP

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT:

1*Micro USB port

1* 3.5mm earphone jack port

1* Micro SD card slot

2* SIM Card Slots

PACKAGED INCLUDED:

1*10.1’’ Tablet

1* USB Cable

1* OTG Cable

1* AC Adapter

1* User Manual

【TABLET WITH DUAL SIM CARD SLOTS】The Unlocked 10 inch android tablet phone designed with dual SIM card slots,you can make phone call and surf the internet anywhere without wifi,compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time.Size fitted for standard and supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.(SIM cards are not included)

【LARGE SCREEN EXPERIENCE】10.1 inch tablet features a 1280 x 800 IPS display with 171 ppi for a bright display with vivid colors and whiter whites for a great viewing experience from all angles.

【GMS CERTIFIED TABLET】This GMS certified android tablet allow you to have full access to Google services, such as Gmail, Youtube, Drive, Maps, Play Store and more brilliant apps and contents from Play store, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, etc.

【16GB ROM WITH EXPANDABLE MEMORY】This 10 Inch tablet comes with 16GB internal storage, can be expanded to 128GB (SD card Not Included) to store songs, videos, photos and other files. (Note: OS and pre-installed software are occupied a little bit of space.)

【LONG LASTING BATTERY】This 3G tablet PC equipped 6000mAh battery together with the low power consumption CPU enable you enjoy up to 8 hours’ mixed use of reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, playing light games, etc. At just over a pound, it’s more portable than ever.