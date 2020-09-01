Android Tablet 10 Inch with Sim Card Slots – YELLYOUTH 10.1″ 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablet PC Compatible with WiFi Bluetooth GPS – Silver



Price: $88.99

Product Description

YELLYOUTH Android Tablet with Dual sim card slots

CPU Processor: MTK6592, Octa Core, 2.5Ghz

Operating System: Google Android 7.0 (Upgraded 8.1)

Size: 10″ IPS Capacitive Screen

Resolution: MAX 2560 * 1600 Pixel

RAM: DDRIII 4GB Hard Drive Capacity: 64GB

Extend Card: Expandable by MicroSD to 32GB

Battery: 3.7V/5000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery

Voltage Required: AC 100-240V, DC 5V 1.5-2A

LAN: 2.4 GHz Network Frequency,

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n WLAN Card)

Bluetooth: Compatible

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x TF Card slot

SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim Card Slots

Camera: Front Camera: 5.0MP, Rear Camera: 8.0MP (Dual Camera)

G-Sensor: Yes

Dimension: 9.25×6.5×0.3 in (HxWxD)

Color: Silver(Back Metal Shell Design)

Package Include:

1 x Tablet PC

1 x AC Charger

1 x User guide

1 x USB Cable

AFTER-SALE SERVICE: Kind reliable on-time tech support. Please DO NOT leave a neutral or negative feedback before contacting us, we will give you a satisfactory answer within 24 hours.

