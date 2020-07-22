Android Tablet 10 inch with 2.5D Curved Glass IPS Screen, Unlocked Wi-Fi 3G Phablet 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Dual Cameras, Supports Bluetooth GPS (Black)



Warm Tips:

1.After you received the tablet, it may at a low battery or no power status. So please fully charge it first, thanks.

2.Set the screen brightness level to 50% or lower will be better for the running time. Please charge the tablet before it just has 2% battery 2.left.

3.Please feel free to send us email for help through your order when you have any problem, thanks.

Specification:

Brand: MANJEE

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

CPU: 1.5GHz Octa-core MTK processing platform

Display:

Screen Size: 10.1 inch

Screen Specification: Capacitive 2.5D Curved Glass Touch Screen

Resolution: 1280*800

Storage:

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB (the real memory capacity for each that can be used will be less than 4GB/64GB, as the OS/softwares in tablet have already took some, thanks.)

External Memory: Support TF Card (TF card not includes)

Network / Phone Call Function:

WIFI 802.11b/g/n WLAN Card (Support 2.4GHz Wifi Network, don’t Support 5GHz WIFI Network)

2G Network: Built-in 2G Module, support GSM Network, frequency range: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

3G Network: Built-in 3G Module, support WCDMA GSM, frequency range: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

Dual SIM Card Slots allow 2 SIM cards stay at the same time (NOTE: Don’t Support AT&T and T-Mobile SIM or any 4G Sim card in USA.)

Support Bluetooth

Camera:

Rear Camera: 8MP (with flashing light at the back side)

Front camera: 5MP

Media:

Mic Support/FM Support/GPS Support/G-sensor Support

Language: Multi-language

Power and Battery: Built-in 5000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery

Run Time: Up to 4 Hours

Power Adapter:5V/2A

Port:

1 x Micro USB Port

1 x 3.5mm Stereo Headphone Jack

1 x Extend TF Card Slot

Dual SIM card slots

Package Includes:

1 x 10 inch Tablet PC (Come without SIM)

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

【2.5D Curved Glass IPS Screen】Comes with a 2.5D curved tempered glass IPS screen that features an improved display which provides higher contrast and sharper text (1280 x 800 display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles). 2.5D Glass screen can also prevent the screen from easily cracking.

【Android Tablet with High Performance】MANJEE phablet features a powerful and energy-saving MTK processor 1.5GHz (4GB RAM), which makes app launches well, smooth games and videos, and great overall performance. Android OS gets rid of unexpected ads and have full access to Google Play and download the apps that you love, such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, NetFlix, Youtube, kids’ Apps and more.

【Portable Android Tablet with Dual Cameras / Speakers】The front and rear cameras, they are convenient for pictures and video chat. While Dual speakers at the button side can produce robust audio for your favorite music, games and videos. Weight just over a pound, it’s so mobile that you could take it everywhere that you want.

【64GB ROM with Expandable Memory and 5000mAh Battery】Beside the 64GB of onboard memory, the microSD card slot (microSD card not includes) can also allow you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as songs, videos, eBooks, photos, music. The 5000mAh battery can make the running time up to 4 hours. It also can be used as a good kids tablet when you install kids App. Enjoy yourself with millions of movies, TV shows etc.