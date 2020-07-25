Android Tablet 10 Inch, WiFi Tablet, 16 GB Storage, GMS Certified, Android 8.1 Go, 5Ghz WiFi, Dual Camera, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG – Black



WARM TIPS:

① When you received your tablet, please fully charge it in 5-7 hour. To prolong the life of the battery, please don’t run out of power till off.

② Our tablet can work with printer which supports WIFI or Bluetooth.

③ This tablet is the WIFI tablet and doesn’t support any SIM card.

Hoozo Tablet Specification:

Operation System: Android Go 8.1(Android 8.1 Go edition)

CPU: MT8163 A53 Quad-Core 1.5GHz

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 16GB

Display Size: 10.1 inches

Display Technology: IPS Capacitive Touch Screen

Display Resolution: 1280*800 pixels

WiFi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (Dual Band WIFI 2.4Ghz & 5GHz. Please note that 5Ghz WIFI is different with 5G network. 5G network means 5th generation mobile networks, but 5G WIFI (frequency band) is the fifth generation Wi-Fi transmission technology, this tablet has built in 5Ghz WIFI but not the 5G tablet)

Bluetooth: 4.0

GPS: Supported

FM：Supported

G-sensor: Build-In

Camera: 2MP Front / 5MP Rear

Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)

Battery: 6000mAH

Interfaces: 5pin Micro USB (2.0 speed); 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot;

Multi-language

【GMS Certified Tab.】Google certified tablet PC supports mass Apps, like SKY GO, Netflix and Skype. Preinstalled Google Play Store makes your downloading and installing easy.

【High Speed 5Ghz WIFI】: Dual Bank WIFI 5GHz and 2.4GHz. You can download Apps fleetly with 5Ghz WIFI at a high speed or connect stable 2.4GHz WIFI if WIFI signals are weak. Please note that this WIFI tablet doesn’t support any SIM card.

【Great Performance】: Brilliant 10.1″ IPS display (1280 x 800), dual speaker and vivid colors, 5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, perfect for online chatting, movie streaming and E-book reading. Built in, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and FM.

【Long Battery Life】Our 10 Inch tablet is equipped with 6000mAh battery, long running time and standby time than others’. Please contact us via order page if anything arises. ☏☏☏