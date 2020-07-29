Android Tablet 10 inch, Tablet with Keyboard Mouse, 3GB RAM 32GB ROM/128GB, Android 9.0 Pie, Dual SIM 4G, 8MP Camera, 8000mAh, Quad Core, OTG, GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi, Google Certified Tablet (Silver)



★Color: Black,Silver, Gold

★System: Android 9.0 Pie

★CPU: MTK Quad Core 1.3Ghz

★Signal: 4G+WIFI

★HD Video: 1080P IPS/HD

★Dimensions: 10.5×6.5×0.3 Inches

★Weight: 0.8 Ib

★TP: Capacitive Multitouch (10 Points)

★Memory: 3GB + 32GB/128GB Extension

★Pixel: 5MP + 8MP

★Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, WIFI, Hotspot, GPS, etc.

★Unlock Mode: Slide, Password, Pattern.

★Built-in Battery: 8000 mAh

★Voltage: AC/100-240V, 5V/2A

★USB Port: 1x TC USB Port

★Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm Stereo Jack ♚✔Product Contains:

▶1 * Tablet

▶1 * Leather Case

▶1 * Wireless Keyboard

▶1 * Wireless Mouse

▶1 * Touch Screen Pen

▶1 * Tablet Screen Protector

▶1 * Charging Head

▶1 * Charging Cable

▶1 * OTG Cable

▶1 * LED Light

▶1 * Tablet PC Manual.

✔Supported/Pre-installed Software:

♚Supports Games, Videos, Facebook, Twitter, MSN, Skype, YouTube, LinkedIn, NF, Hulu, Instagram, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, Surf and other video sites,

provide a great viewing experience for work and play etc.

👍【2020 Latest Android 9.0Pie】 Tablet has been GMS certified. Getting rid of unexpected ads and having full access to Google Service, it’s smarter, faster and adapts better. APKPure can safely and freely help you download some unavailable or paid Google software.

👍【10 Inch HD Glass Touch】 High-Definition tablet 10 inch resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. We can watch videos, books and magazines clearly and smoothly, and protect our eyesight. Dual 4G SIM / WIFI smart replace allows us to better enjoy network services.

👍【Wonderful Upgrade Performance】 Android Tablet 13MP triple cameras, Quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 3GB running memory, 32GB storage memory/128GB additional expansion, 3 card slots (Dual 4GLTE, 128GB expansion), 8000mAh battery. Enjoy the good times faster and longer.

👍【Premium Peripheral Accessories】 Tablet with Keyboard Mouse Case. Ultra mute button bluetooth keyboard and High Responsive wireless mouse; Tablet cases – Double magnetic lock, automatic adsorption, Leather case protects tablet. Awsome.

👍【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】 Our brand has established after sales service in USA, Spain, Italy, France, UK and many other countries, because you can enjoy free after sales service no matter where you are. You know we want to give every customer 100% quality products and services, forever.