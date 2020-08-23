Android Tablet 10 Inch, Phablet Unlocked 3G [Android Go 8.1] [GMS Certified] 10 Inch Tablet with Dual Sim Card Slots and Cameras, 1280 x 800 IPS, 16GB, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, OTG (Black)

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $87.99
(as of Aug 23,2020 19:23:32 UTC – Details)



✔️【Large Screen Experience】 Wecool 10 inch tablet has a brilliant Full HD display. Enjoying movies, videos and games with wide viewing angles, less glare and more brightness. A comfortable reading experience for you.
✔️【Fuctional Multi-card slots】 The unlocked 10’’ phablet allows 2 sim cards standy at the same time. You can make phone call and surf the internet. The additional maximum 128 GB microSD card slot is used for storage expanding.
✔️【Dual Cameras Capture Life Moments】 This 3G tablet has 5MP Rear and 2MP front-facing camera. It features a 5MP rear-facing camera for taking photos or shooting video. The front-facing VGA camera is perfect for Skype calls with friends and family.
✔️【Lasting Battery and Multi-connections】 Equipped With a 6000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, enables 5 hours mixed-use on the go. You can connect internet freely via WIFI, Bluetooth or sim card.
✔️【Latest Android Go 8.1】 Updated to the newest system version, the tablet runs smoothly and with GMS certified, you can securely download mass apps, favourite movies, songs, games, etc.

Post Views: 50

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR