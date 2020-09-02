Android Tablet 10 Inch, Android 9.0 Pie Unlocked Tablet PC with SIM Card Slot, 3G Phone Support, Quad Core, 1.3GHz, 16GB, 2MP+5MP Dual Camera, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS

Price: $85.77
A lightweight computer, a portable laptop, a convenient phablet or an ideal gift? Hoozo 10 inch tablet, it is worth to own!
Specification:
Operation System: Android 9.0 Pie
CPU: A7 1.3GHz, Quad-Core High Speed Processor
RAM: 1GB
ROM:16GB
WiFi: 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth: 4.0
GPS: Supported
Camera: 2MP Front/ 5MP Rear
Resolution: 800*1280 Display
Expanded Storage: 64GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)
3G Supported: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz
2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
Battery: 6000mAH
G-sensor: Build-In
Interfaces: Micro USB 2.0; 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot; SIM Card Slot
Multi-language
Package Included:
1 x 10 inch Android Table
1 x USB Cable
1 x OTG Cable
1 x User Manual
1 x AC Adapter
Premium Performance 10 Inch Tablet: Upgraded Android 9.0 Pie operation system ensures the tablet android running fast and stable. It is equipped with 1.3GHz CPU, Quad-Core, 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Besides, you can expand the storage to 64GB with a Micro SD Card (not included)
Unlocked Tablet with SIM Card Slots: You can use the tablet as a phone with a 2g or 3g sim card (not included). The phablet size fitted for stand and support 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz
GPS, Bluetooth and WiFi Tablet: Game playing, online shopping, E-book reading, video watching, YouTube streaming and internet surfing would be all convenient for this tablet 10 inch. Keyboard and mouse can be easily connected with the tablets by Bluetooth function
Large Tablet with 10 inch IPS Screen: 800*1280 touchscreen display would provide you a splendid visual feast. Videos, movies, photographs, games and online reading would be much lively
Compared with other 4500mAH or 5000mAH battery, we use 6000mAH battery, so the tablets can work longer and smoothly