Android Tablet 10 Inch Android 8.1 OS, Tablet with Dual SIM Card Slots, FHD IPS Screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM,Netflix,YouTube, 2.0 MP Front + 5.0 MP Rear Camera, Bluetooth, GPS(White)

2020 New 10 Inch Android Tablet to bring you with more fun and makes your job more efficiency at home!

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE – Equipped with latest and stable Android 8.1 OS, 1.3GHz MTK-core, 64GB ROM (up to 64GB TF card of expandable memory) and 4GB RAM to run more apps on the tablet at the same time and offer more memory to store large files, pictures, videos, songs, e-books.

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY – 10 inch full HD IPS screen offers you a vivid and true color display experience, 1280*800 HD resolution to show more great details, HiFi quality speaker to offer a clearer and more natural sound while gaming or watching videos.

3G / WIFI NETWORT AVAILABLE – Our 10 inch tablet supports both 3G and WiFi network which allows you enjoy a high speed surfing anytime, equipped with dual HD cameras (3.0MP front camera + 5.0MP rear camera), taking good pictures, freely to have a video call with your friends, easy to have a ZOOM conference.

6000mAh HIGH PERFORMANCE BATTERY – Built-in 6000mAh big capacity rechargeable battery to ensure a long playing time (3H to full charged, 10H talking time and 10H movie time) without charging your tablet frequently, enjoy a whole afternoon of gaming, news or movie time.

WAHT’S MORE – The OTG feature allows you connect the different devices like keyboard, mouse, printer to your tablet. bluetooth 4.1 service, dual SIM card slots, TF/SD card slot, built-in speaker and microphone, micro USB port, a great gift to deliver surprise for friends or family.