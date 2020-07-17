Android Tablet 10 Inch, 5G WiFi Tablet, 16 GB Storage, Google Certified, Android 8.1 Go, Dual Camera, Bluetooth, GPS – Black

Price:
Package Included:
Hoozo Tablet Specification:
Operation System: Android Go 8.1(Android 8.1 Go edition)
CPU: MT8163 A53 Quad-Core 1.5GHz
RAM: 1GB
ROM: 16GB
Display Size: 10.1 inches
Display Technology: IPS Capacitive Touch Screen
Display Resolution: 1280*800 pixels
WiFi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (Dual Band WIFI 2.4Ghz 5GHz)
Bluetooth: 4.0
GPS: Supported
FM：Supported
G-sensor: Build-In
Camera: 2MP Front / 5MP Rear
Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)
Battery: 6000mAH
Interfaces: 5pin Micro USB (2.0 speed); 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot;
Multi-language
1 x 10.1 Inch Android Tablet
1 x USB Cable
1 x OTG Cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Charger
【Latest Ver. Tablets】: Android 8.1 Go OS, 1.5GHz Quad-core, 1GB RAM, which keep it running fast and smoothly. Google Certified makes it support mass Apps, like SKY GO, Netflix and games. Play Store is preinstalled.
【High Speed 5G WIFI】: Dual band WIFI 5GHz and 2.4GHz. You can download Apps fleetly with 5G WIFI at a high speed. If the WIFI signals are weak, please use 2.4GHz WIFI, which is more stability than 5G.
【Great Performance】: Brilliant 10.1″ IPS display (1280*800 px), dual speaker and vivid colors, 5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, perfect for online chatting, movie streaming and E-book reading. Built in, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and FM.
【Expandable Memory】: Hoozo tablet PC comes with 16GB internal storage, can be expanded the storage to 128GB (Not Included) store songs, videos, photos and other files. (Note: OS and pre-installed software are occupied a little bit of space.).
【Long Battery Life】: Our 10 Inch tablet is equipped with 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, longer running time and standby time than other tablets. ☏☏☏ Please contact us via Amazon Message if anything arises, we provide 24/7 customer service support.