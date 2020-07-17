Android Tablet 10 Inch, 5G WiFi Tablet, 16 GB Storage, Google Certified, Android 8.1 Go, Dual Camera, Bluetooth, GPS – Black



Price: $189.99 - $88.77

(as of Jul 17,2020 07:10:35 UTC – Details)



Hoozo Tablet Specification:

Operation System: Android Go 8.1(Android 8.1 Go edition)

CPU: MT8163 A53 Quad-Core 1.5GHz

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 16GB

Display Size: 10.1 inches

Display Technology: IPS Capacitive Touch Screen

Display Resolution: 1280*800 pixels

WiFi: IEEE802.11a/b/g/n (Dual Band WIFI 2.4Ghz 5GHz)

Bluetooth: 4.0

GPS: Supported

FM：Supported

G-sensor: Build-In

Camera: 2MP Front / 5MP Rear

Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)

Battery: 6000mAH

Interfaces: 5pin Micro USB (2.0 speed); 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot;

Multi-language

【Latest Ver. Tablets】: Android 8.1 Go OS, 1.5GHz Quad-core, 1GB RAM, which keep it running fast and smoothly. Google Certified makes it support mass Apps, like SKY GO, Netflix and games. Play Store is preinstalled.

【High Speed 5G WIFI】: Dual band WIFI 5GHz and 2.4GHz. You can download Apps fleetly with 5G WIFI at a high speed. If the WIFI signals are weak, please use 2.4GHz WIFI, which is more stability than 5G.

【Great Performance】: Brilliant 10.1″ IPS display (1280*800 px), dual speaker and vivid colors, 5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, perfect for online chatting, movie streaming and E-book reading. Built in, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and FM.

【Expandable Memory】: Hoozo tablet PC comes with 16GB internal storage, can be expanded the storage to 128GB (Not Included) store songs, videos, photos and other files. (Note: OS and pre-installed software are occupied a little bit of space.).

【Long Battery Life】: Our 10 Inch tablet is equipped with 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, longer running time and standby time than other tablets. ☏☏☏ Please contact us via Amazon Message if anything arises, we provide 24/7 customer service support.