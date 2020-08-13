Android Tablet 10 inch, 5G Wi-Fi, 4GB RAM,64GB ROM, Octa -Core Processor, 1200800 Display,3G Phablet with Dual Sim Card Slots, Penen Tablets for Kids, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Tablet PC M4 (Silver)



Specifications:

【High Performance】The 10 inch EYPO tablet comes with 1.5 GHz octa -core processor, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, 1280 * 800 Resolution ,Front 2MP Rear 5MP Camera , dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5Ghz) connectivity ,ensures everything loads and surf internet fast . Built in bluetooth, wifi, gps, dual cameras and micro sd card slot .High quality dual speakers,which produce robust Audio for your favorite music, games and videos. The tablet is clean without any plug-ins and more than 50 different of languages are

【HD IPS display】EYPO tablet is equipped with a 10.1-inch IPS HD screen with a resolution of 1200 × 800. You can use it to read, watch movies, Facebook, Twitter ,NETFLIX and more.

【Powerful battery】Premium grade Battery is WERCS Environment Protection certified. Batter life last 5-7 hours. FCC and CE certified. US Local customer support by email or Toll Free #, we will take care of your issue immediately. Your satisfactions are guaranteed.

【built in micro sd card slot to expanded storage and usb connection】 – The 10 inch tablet with Micro SD card slot allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. The android tablet supports using OTG cable to connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc. (microSD card sold separately)

Other features will also contribute, such as Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, TF, Play Store,Netflix, Email, Browser, Google, Maps, Videos, Time and Date, Weather, Gravity Sensor and more. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.