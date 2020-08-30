Android Tablet 10 Inch, 3G Phone Tablets with 32GB Storage, Dual SIM Card Slots, Quad-Core Processor, HD Touchscreen, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS – Silver



SPECIFICATION:

Color: Silver

Dimension:9.76*6.57*0.34 in

Operating system: Android Go 8.1

CPU type: MTK6580,1.3GHz, Quad-core high-speed processor

GPU type: Mali 400 MP2

DISPLAY:

Screen type: IPS

Screen size: 10.1 inch

Screen Resolution:1280*800

Touch Module: Capacitive

STORAGE:

RAM:2GB

ROM:32GB

Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)

NETWORK:

WIFI: 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth: 4.0

GPS/FM: Supported

3G Supported: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

MEDIA FEATURES:

Battery type: Lithium-ion polymer battery

Battery Capacity: 5V/6000mAh

G-sensor: Build-In

Power adapter:5V/2A

Speaker: Built-in 8Ω/1W speaker x 2

FM support/GPS support/MIC support

Flash: FLASH Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

Language: support multi-language

Photo Viewer: BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG

CAMERA:

Front camera:2.0MP

Rear camera:5.0MP

Input/Output Port:

1* 3.5mm earphone jack port

1* Micro SD card slot

2* SIM Card Slots

WARM TIPS:

1.TF card and sim cards are not included.

2. When you receive the tablet, please fully charge it at least 7 hours before using.

3. To better protect your battery and prolong the battery life, please charge your tablet pc in time when the power is lower than 10%.

PACKAGE INCLUDED:

1*10.1’’ Android Tablet

1* Charging Cable

1* AC Adapter

1* User Manual

Excellent Android 8.1 OS – Featured with 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, FLYINGTECH tablet 10 has faster and smoother running speed than other tablets, ensuring you can download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids app and more.

32GB ROM with Expandable Memory – This Android tablet offers 32GB of onboard memory and includes a microSD card slot that allows you to add up to an additional 128GB of memory(TF card and sim cards are not included), you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs, and movies, etc.

Splendid Viewing Experience – Featured with 10.1 inch 1280×800 IPS HD Display, which presents a bright display with vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience. FLYINGTECH tablet comes equipped with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera to facilitate video calling or watching movies.

Portable Tablet with Long Battery Life – Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 5 hours of mixed-use battery life, satisfy you with providing a long-lasting reading and watching times. More songs, games, e-books, pictures and videos will be saved right on your tablet,offering a convenient way for leisure entertainment, travel or business trip.

3G Unlocked Tablet with Dual SIM Card Slots – Compatible 2 pieces of SIM cards standby at the same time, make a phone call and browse the Internet easily. Support 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz. This unlocked tablet will accept your favorite data SIM card to surf the internet when you are away from WiFi. (Sim cards are not included)