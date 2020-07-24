Android Tablet 10 Inch, 3G Phone Tablets with 16GB Storage, Dual SIM Card Slots, Quad-Core Processor, HD Touchscreen, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS – Silver

Price: $84.77
SPECIFICATION:
Color: Silver
Dimension:9.76*6.57*0.34 in
Operating system: Android Go 8.1
GPU type: Mali 400 MP2
CPU type: MTK6580,1.3GHz, Quad-core high-speed processor
DISPLAY:
Screen type: IPS
Screen size: 10.1 inch
Screen Resolution:1280*800
Touch Module: Capacitive
STORAGE:
RAM:1GB
ROM:16GB
Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)
NETWORK:
WIFI: 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth: 4.0
GPS/FM: Supported
3G Supported: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz
2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
MEDIA FEATURES:
Battery type: Lithium-ion polymer battery
Battery Capacity: 5V/6000mAh
G-sensor: Build-In
Power adapter:5V/2A
Speaker: Built-in 8Ω/1W speaker x 2
FM support/GPS support/MIC support
Flash: FLASH Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11
Language: support multi-language
Photo Viewer: BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG
CAMERA:
Front camera:2.0MP
Rear camera:5.0MP
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT:
1*Micro USB port
1* 3.5mm earphone jack port
1* Micro SD card slot
2* SIM Card Slots
WARM TIPS:
1.TF card and sim cards are not included.
2. When you receive the tablet, please fully charge it at least 7 hours before first using.
3. To better protect your battery and prolong the battery life, please charge your tablet pc in time when the power is lower than 10%.
PACKAGED INCLUDED:
1*10.1’’ Android Tablet
1* USB Cable
1* OTG Cable
1* AC Adapter
1* User Manual
【Latest Android 8.1 OS】The newest operating system of high-performance 1.3 GHz Quad-Core CPU, ensures an ultra-smooth gaming and speedy multimedia using experience.
【With Expandable Memory】Featuring with 16GB internal Storage and supporting up to 128G micro SD card to expand the storage. It is perfect for running a mass of entertainment apps fluently, such as Youtube, Instagram, Skype, etc. (SD/SIM card is not included)
【Splendid Viewing Experience 】FLYINGTECH tablet Features with 10.1 inch 1280×800 IPS Display to facilitate watching HD movies, playing games and reading eBooks on chair or bed.
【Lasting Battery and Multi-connections】Equipped with a 6000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, enables 5 hours mixed-use on the go. This 3G tablet PC has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera, great for taking photos, shooting video and making Skype calls with friends and family.