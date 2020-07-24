Android Tablet 10 Inch, 3G Phone Tablets with 16GB Storage, Dual SIM Card Slots, Quad-Core Processor, HD Touchscreen, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS – Silver



Price: $84.77

(as of Jul 24,2020 09:55:19 UTC – Details)





SPECIFICATION:

Color: Silver

Dimension:9.76*6.57*0.34 in

Operating system: Android Go 8.1

GPU type: Mali 400 MP2

CPU type: MTK6580,1.3GHz, Quad-core high-speed processor

DISPLAY:

Screen type: IPS

Screen size: 10.1 inch

Screen Resolution:1280*800

Touch Module: Capacitive

STORAGE:

RAM:1GB

ROM:16GB

Expanded Storage: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)

NETWORK:

WIFI: 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth: 4.0

GPS/FM: Supported

3G Supported: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

2G Supported: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

MEDIA FEATURES:

Battery type: Lithium-ion polymer battery

Battery Capacity: 5V/6000mAh

G-sensor: Build-In

Power adapter:5V/2A

Speaker: Built-in 8Ω/1W speaker x 2

FM support/GPS support/MIC support

Flash: FLASH Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

Language: support multi-language

Photo Viewer: BMP, JPG, GIF, PNG

CAMERA:

Front camera:2.0MP

Rear camera:5.0MP

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT:

1*Micro USB port

1* 3.5mm earphone jack port

1* Micro SD card slot

2* SIM Card Slots

WARM TIPS:

1.TF card and sim cards are not included.

2. When you receive the tablet, please fully charge it at least 7 hours before first using.

3. To better protect your battery and prolong the battery life, please charge your tablet pc in time when the power is lower than 10%.

PACKAGED INCLUDED:

1*10.1’’ Android Tablet

1* USB Cable

1* OTG Cable

1* AC Adapter

1* User Manual

【Latest Android 8.1 OS】The newest operating system of high-performance 1.3 GHz Quad-Core CPU, ensures an ultra-smooth gaming and speedy multimedia using experience.

【With Expandable Memory】Featuring with 16GB internal Storage and supporting up to 128G micro SD card to expand the storage. It is perfect for running a mass of entertainment apps fluently, such as Youtube, Instagram, Skype, etc. (SD/SIM card is not included)

【Splendid Viewing Experience 】FLYINGTECH tablet Features with 10.1 inch 1280×800 IPS Display to facilitate watching HD movies, playing games and reading eBooks on chair or bed.

【Lasting Battery and Multi-connections】Equipped with a 6000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, enables 5 hours mixed-use on the go. This 3G tablet PC has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera, great for taking photos, shooting video and making Skype calls with friends and family.