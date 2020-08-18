Android Tablet 10 Inch, 3G phablet PC, 16GB, Android 8.1 Go Tablets with Dual SIM Card Slots, GMS Certified, WiFi, Bluetooth – Black



Price: $79.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 23:49:50 UTC – Details)





WARM TIPS:

① When you received your tablet, please fully charge it in 5-7 hour. To prolong the life of the battery, please don’t run out of power till off.

② Our tablet can work with printer which supports WIFI or Bluetooth.

SPECIFICATION：

TOUCHSCREEN: 10.1 inches IPS (Resolution: 1280 * 800)

OS: Android Go 8.1 Edition (Google Certified Tablet)

CPU: MT6580 1.3Ghz Quad-core

RAM: 1GB DDR3

ROM: 16GB

EXPANDED STORAGE: 128GB through microSD slot (Support SDHC/SDXC)

DUAL CAMERA: 5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera

MIC/ GPS/ FM/ G-sensor/ OTG: Support

FLASH: Supports hardware decoding，FLASH 11

MULTI-LANGUAGES: More than 40 languages.

BATTERY: 6000mAh/5V Lithium-ion polymer battery (Run Time: Up to 5 Hours)

POWER ADAPTER: 5V/2A

INTERFACES: Micro USB 2.0; 3.5mm earphone jack; Micro SD card slot; SIM Card Slot

MULTI NETWORK CONNECTION：

WIFI 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

MicroUSB

2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz / 3G WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz

SOFTWARE PREINSTALL:

Play Store, Play Music, YouTube, Maps, Gmail, Chrome, Google and so on.

Netflix: please go into the Netflix official website to download it.

Our tablet supports millions of apps, expect for the preinstalled software, you can download other apps from Play Store, such as SKYPE, SKY GO, Amazon Shopping ect.

PACKAGEW INCLUDED:

1 x 10.1 Inch Android Tablet

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x UL Certified Charger

AFTER-SALE SERVICE: Kind reliable customer service and on-time tech support. Please contact us if anything arises, we will give you a satisfactory answer within 24 hours.

LATEST ANDROID TABLETS: Android 8.1 Go Operate System, 1.3GHz Quad-core, 1GB RAM, which keep it running fast and smoothly. Google Certified makes it support mass Apps, like SKY GO, Google Play and games. Play Store is preinstalled.

MULTI-NETWORK CONNECTION: Our unlocked phablet has dual SIM card slots, supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100MHz. Built in 2.4Ghz WIFI, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, and FM. (SIM card is not included)

MEGA STORAGE: Hoozo 10 Inch tablet comes with 16GB internal storage, can be expanded to 128GB (SD card is not included) to store songs, videos, photos and other files. (Note: OS and pre-installed software are occupied a little bit of space.)

GREAT PERFORMANCE: 1280×800 IPS display, dual speaker, 5 MP real-facing camera and 2 MP front-facing camera, great for online video chatting, movie streaming and E-book reading.

UL CHARGER & LASTING BETTERY: Our 3G tablet PC is equipped with 6000mAh battery and UL certified charger, not only safe charging but also long running time as well as standby time. ☏☏☏ Please contact us via Amazon Message if anything arises, we provide 24/7 customer service support.