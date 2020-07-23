Android Tablet 10 Inch, 3G Phablet, Android Go 8.1, GMS Certified, Dual SIM Card Slots and Cameras, 16GB, Bluetooth, 2.4G WiFi, GPS, OTG



Wecool 10 Inch Tablet, Specially Designed for Entertainment, a Great Gift for Your Family and Friends!

Warm Tips: When you received your tablet, it may in lower battery or no power. Please fully charge in 6-8 hours. Do not run out of power.

10 Inch Tablet CPU: MTK6580, Quad Core, 1.3 Ghz

Tablet OS: Android Go 8.1

Touchscreen: 10.1 inches IPS 1280 * 800

RAM: 1GB

ROM: 16GB

Expandable Tablet: Expanded by MicroSD up to 128GB

Dual Camera: Front 2.0MP, Rear 5.0MP

Big GPS Tablet and G-Sensor: Built-in

Network Connectivity:

Phone with 2G / 3G Tablet: Built-in 2G module, Support for GSM network

3G Module, WCDMA Support

3G: WCDMA 850/1900 / 2100Mhz

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 Mhz

NOTICE: Check the band frequency of your SIM card. The tablet is equipped with two SIM card slots, both compatible with the 3G network, you can use any slot to insert the SIM card. But when you insert a 3G SIM card into a slot, the second slot becomes a 2G slot

Tablet with WIFI: 802.11 b / g / n

Tablet with Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

Tablet Software: Google Play Pre-Installed, Facebook, Skype, YouTube and more can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Battery Type: 5.0V / 6000mAh Rechargeable lithium polymer battery.

Output: Dual Speaker

Input: Microphone

Tablet Input / Output Connectors:

1 x Micro USB Port

1 x 3.5 mm Stereo Jack

1 x TF Card Slot

2 x 2G / 3G SIM Card Slots

Dimensions: 9.25 x 6.5 x 0.3 in

Light Tablet: 1.81 lbs / 28.96oz / 821grams

Package Includes:

1 x 10 Inch Tablet

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

After-sales Service:

We are responsible for all non-artifical damages. Friendly customer service and timely response.

