Android Smart Watch for Women Men, 2020 Bluetooth Smartwatch Smart Watches Touchscreen with Camera, Cell Ph one Watch with SIM Card Slot Compatible Android iOS Samsung Phone Note Adult

➤Note:

1.The smart watch is military time format (24 hours) and cannot be adjusted to standard time format (12-hour).

2. Please fully charge the smart watch for 3hours before first use

3.For iOS smartphones, you can’t download BT Notification App.For Android smartphones, you can download the BT Notification App

4.The Smart Watch do not include SM Card&TF Card

5.For Smartwatch Android, all functions can be used.For Smart Watch iOS, supports Partial Functions

6.If you inser SM card only, iOS smartphone support handsfree/sync calls,sedentary remind,musicplayer,sleep monitoring,pedometer,calculator,clock,sendmessage,calendar,whats app,facebook,twitter,not support camera and BT NOTIFICATION

If you insert TF card only, iOS smart phone support handsfree/sync calls,sedentary remind,music player,sleep monitoring,calculator,clock,calendar,pedometer,camera,NOT SUPPORT BT NOTIFICATION

If you inser SM card & TF card together, iOS smart phone supports handsfree/sync,Stedentary remind,music player,sleep monitoring,sync messages,pedometer,calculator,clock,sendmessage,calendar,Whatsapp,facebook,twitter,camera

➤Specifications :

✔Surface Treatment Technology: Stainless Steel Wire Drawing Primary Color

✔Weight: 1.76oz / 50g

✔Dimensions: (9.65 x 1.57 x 0.49)”/ (24.5 x 4 x 1.25)cm (L x W x H)

✔LCD: 1.54″inch TFT High Definition LCD

✔Resolution: 240 x 240 pixel

✔Bluetooth: Ver 3.0

✔Camera of smart watch: 1.3M

✔ Battery of smartwatch: 380mAh Polymer Battery

✔Bluetooth Connection Standby: >1 Week;

✔Capacity: 128M+64M;Support 32 GB Max. TF Storage Card(Not Included with the Product)

✔Compatibility: Support IOS 7.0 and later, Android 4.2 and above

✔Language: English, German, French, Italian,Spanish,Chinese

➤Package :

1 x Smart Watch

1 X USB cable

1 x User Manual

1 x EXTRA Free Battery

1 x Screen Protector

1 x Wiping Clot

⌚【Works Over Your Expectation】: Smart watches- easy to connect to your smartphones and speaker phone works seemlessly.The voice of bluetooth smart watch and smartwatch android is clear and loud. Listen to music and make calls from your watch Freely. Android smart watch is Absolutely a good gifts for your parents boyfriends gir friends husbands wives etc.

⌚【Bluetooth Smart Watch Wearing More Comfortable】:Smartwatch Android Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process, Nano TPU85 material strap, anti-sweat matte surface treatment, ergonomic convex design and soft strap which make wearing more comfortable. Life Waterproof, the smart watches surface can resist rainwater impact when you are in outdooor.

⌚【Broad compatibility of Bluetooth Smart Watch】: The smartwatch android compatible with all Bluetooth enabled smartphones. For Android, Samsung Galaxy: S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S5, S4, S3, Samsung Note: 5, 4, 3, 2, SONY, HTC, Huawei, Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, OPPO etc. In addition, smartwatch partially compatible with different kinds of models of iOS phones

⌚【Long-Lasting Battery Life】Smartwatch Android- 380mAH lithium battery, average using time is 2 days. We also give you one piece Free Battery as a Gift. Never worry about out of battery problem to bluetooth smartwatch. This smart watch is Absolutely a good gifts for your parents kids boyfriends girlfriends husbands wifes etc