Android Smart Watch for Women Men, 2019 Bluetooth Smartwatch Smart Watches Touchscreen with Camera, Cell Phone Watch with SIM Card Slot Compatible Android Samsung iOS Phones XS 8 7 6 Note 8 9 Adult

Bluetooth Smart Watch Touchscreen Waterproof Sport Wrist Watch Android Smartwatch with Camera SIM Card Slot for Men Women Kids,can dial via sim card or Bluetooth optional, has many functions like: Incoming message and call remind, Pedometer, Calories Calculation, Sedentary remind, Sleep monitoring, Remote photos, Music playing, Alarm clock, Anti-lost, Voice Recorder and so on.

Note:

All function can be used for Android phones,and only some partial functions can be used for iPhone,please read the Function Chart carefully!

Specifications:

* Surface Treatment Technology: Stainless Steel Wire Drawing Primary Color

* CPU: MTK6261D

* Weight: 1.76oz / 50g

* Dimensions: (9.65 x 1.57 x 0.49)¡± / (24.5 x 4 x 1.25)cm (L x W x H)

* LCD: 1.54¡åinch TFT High Definition LCD

* Resolution: 240 x 240 pixel

* Frequency: 360MHz

* Screen: OGS Capacitive Touch Screen

* Bluetooth: Ver 3.0

* Camera of smart watch: 1.3M

* Battery of smartwatch: 500mAh Polymer Battery

* Bluetooth Connection Standby: >1 Week;

* Capacity: 128M+64M;Support 32 GB Max. TF Storage Card(Not Included with the Product)

*G-sensor: Support Pedometer Analysis,Sedentary Remind,Sleep Monitoring; Anti-lost; Remote Take Picture

* Compatibility: Support IOS 7.0 and later, Android 4.2 and above

* Language: English, German, French, Italian,Spanish,Chinese

Package List:

* 1 x Smart Watch Bluetooth Smartwatch Touchscreen Wrist Watch

* 1 x USB cable

* 1 x User Manual

* 1 x Battery

⌚☑ Multi-Function Smartwatch Android: Dial via watch SIM or Bluetooth optional, Pedometer, Sedentary remind, Sleep monitoring, Remote photos, Music playing, Alarm clock, Two-way anti lost remind, muti-language, daylight saving time and notification push including facebook,twitter, calls,texts,etc.For ANDROID,all functions can be used. For iOS, the bluetooth smart watch supports Partial Functions.(Please See the Function Chart before placing order)

⌚☑ Long-lasting Battery: More capacity, longer endurance. Full charge requires only about half an hour and the standby time can be up to 5-7 days with full power. Never worry about the problem of having no electricity on the Bluetooth smartwatch.

⌚☑ Comfortable and Durable: Stainless steel surface, precision laminating process, Nano TPU85 material watch strap, anti-sweat matte finishing, ergonomic convex design and soft strap which make wearing more comfortable. Unique waterproof design, good for outdoor activity. And the Smart Wrist Watch also equipped with 1.54″ TFT LCD 2.5D radian capacitive touchscreen, which has 240*240 pixels resolution make the screen clear and bright.

⌚☑Nice Gift for You,Your Lover and Family: This is a new upgrade smart watch android phone smartwatch with so many functions, easy to use, you can buy it for yourself, your child, your parents, your lover and your friends.