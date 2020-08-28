Android 8.1 Tablet 10.1 inch,Octa Core Processor,4GB RAM+64GB Storage,2MP+8MP Camera,3G Dual SIM Phablet,WiFi,GPS,OTG(Gold)



CPU MTK6753 Octa Core CPU A7 2.0 GHZ

System ANDROID 8.1

Screen 10.1 inch

Resolution 1280X800

RAM 4G

Memory storage 64G

Call Phone Yes,Double Card Double Stay ,Support Dual SIM Card Call Phone

2G Yes,Built-in 2G Module,Support GSM Network

3G Yes,Built-in 3G Module,Support WCDMA GSM Network

Bluetooth Yes,Built-in Bluetooth Module

GPS Yes,Built-in GPS,AGPS Module

Extend Card Support TF/SD card Max 64GB

Camera Front camera 2.0MP,Back camera 8.0MP

Multi-Touch Yes,Multipoints Touch

Flash Support Flash 11.1

Google Play Yes

Youtube Yes

Video 2160P,MP4,AVI(H.264,DIVX,DIVX,XVID),rm,rmvb,MKV(H.264,DIVX,DIVX,XVID)WMV,MOV, (H.264,MPEG,DIVX,XVID)DAT(VCD),VOB(DVD),PMP,MPEG,MPG,FLV(H.263,H.264)ASF,TS,TP,3GP,MPG

Music MP3/WMA/WAV/APE/AAC/FLAC/OGG

Ebook TXT, PDF, HTML, RTF, FB2

Skype Yes

WIFI Support Wireless 802.11 b/g/n

Earphone 3.5mm

Power Adaptor AC input 110V-240V;DC output 5V/1.5A-2A

Battery 8000mAh about 3~4 hours Video 10 hours music

Language Multinational languages

Extend Port Mini USB,Earphone Jack, TF Card Slot,SIM Port

Package Including

1 x Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

1 x Touch pen

1 x Screen film

10.1 inch Android 8.1 OS, MTK6753 Octa Core. IPS screen and a 1280*800 screen resolution allow for an amazing viewer experience whether you are watching movies, web surfing, playing games or mulling over spreadsheets .

TABLET BUILT IN DUAL SIM CARD SLOTS – The highlight of the 10 inch unlocked tablet is the ability to have a call function,can make phone call and surf the internet.Not only can use your wireless wifi to surf the internet, you can also use sim network.compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time.Sim Card is fitted for standard size,Frequency supports 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.

With 4GB Ram+64GB Rom, support TF card up to 64GB, you can download all your favorite apps seamlessly. Enjoy millions of movies, songs, apps and games from Play Store which comes pre-installed on your tablet.

Built-in Wi-Fi: checking your email, read an eBook, and Skype with your friends, just so easy. Built-in Bluetooth allows easily pairing with speakers, keyboard, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

EXPANDED STORAGE AND CONNECTION – This 10 inch android tablet with micro SD card slot allows adding up to 64GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Tablet builts in micro usb slot, can use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.The tablets for kids, lovers,parents and elder is good gift and easy to use. More than 1 million APPs to be downloaded.