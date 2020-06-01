Android 11’s power button menu leaks, showing new smart home Quick Controls

Images from leaked developer documentation have simply given us our greatest look but at Android 11’s new power button menu. The menu can embody a sequence of new smart home shortcuts known as “Quick Controls,” which might management the whole lot from smart lights to locks and thermostats, alongside fee choices and the usual “Power off” and “Restart” buttons. The pictures had been tweeted out by Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Developers, who credits Twitter user @deletescape because the supply of the leaked paperwork containing the photographs.

We’ve recognized about these shortcuts since not less than March when XDA-Developers reported on their existence, however these newest screenshots give us a greater thought of how the general menu will look. The present “Power off,” “Restart,” “Screenshot,” and “Emergency” buttons have been relocated to the highest of the display above a shortcut to Google Pay, just like the one which was added to the Google Pixel again in March.

Another picture reveals that reside digicam feeds could be proven right here, although I guess it should solely refresh very very slowly (or on demand every time the Controls populates.) H/t @Quinny898 for recognizing this pic.twitter.com/I5oV0D1JSr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020

The bulk of the display, nevertheless, is taken up with these smart home controls. Android Police reports that tapping every of them will reportedly toggle the corresponding smart home gadget on or off, and lengthy presses will both provide you with extra choices or take you on to the related smart home app. As Rahman notes, one of many pictures reveals {that a} smart home digicam feed may even be embedded straight into this menu.

Google was as a consequence of formally unveil Android 11 on June third, however it determined to delay the announcement over the weekend. It’s at the moment unclear when the occasion might be rescheduled.