Android 11’s internal dessert codename is Red Velvet Cake

In 2020, everything is cake— consisting of Android11 Android VP of engineering Dave Burke exposed the internal codename “Red Velvet Cake” in an interview with All About Android,via Droid Life

.

Google’s alphabetical dessert calling plan was an Android custom for many years, dating back to Android 1.5 Cupcake in2009 But in 2015, rather of calling Android Q after an unknown pastry tart or sweet, Google made the option to desert desserts totally for its public releases in favor of mathematical names rather, starting with Android 10 and continued with the upcoming release of Android 11 this fall.

But that’s not the entire story. As Google’s Sameer Samat, VP of item management for Android, informed The Verge in 2015, the business is still utilizing alphabetical, dessert- based codenames internally for brand-new Android releases. Burke exposed in 2015 that Android Q had actually been internally referred to as “Quince Tart” and most likely would have been called “Queen Cake” had the choice to continue utilizing delicious titles continued.

Red Velvet Cake seems the extension of that custom for this year’s variation of Android, which would have been called Android R under the old identifying plan. It goes to reveal:it’s cake all the way down

.