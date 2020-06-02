Android 11’s first beta lands early for some Pixel owners

Some Google Pixel owners have acquired the Android 11 Beta early, revealing but extra particulars about this 12 months’s model of Android. In a tweet, Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers stated that two Pixel four XL customers reported having acquired the replace, revealing new particulars about Android 11 options like the ability button menu, three new icon shapes, and auto-generated app strategies within the house display screen dock.

Google deliberate to announce the Android 11 beta on June third however determined to delay the launch. “Now is not the time to celebrate,” the corporate stated with out linking it on to nationwide protests about police violence which have since gone international. The firm is but to set a brand new date for the announcement, so it’s unclear when this beta software program could also be extra extensively obtainable.

The beta software program reveals off quite a few options which might be below improvement for Android 11. There’s a brand new choice for builders to maneuver their app’s media controls from the notifications panel into the Quick Settings menu, releasing up house for different notifications. The playback choices seem to the left of the minimized menu, and 9to5Google notes that it expands throughout the highest of the display screen when the menu is totally opened.

The Pixel Launcher has additionally been up to date as a part of the beta, permitting Google’s software program to routinely populate the bottom row of the Pixel’s home screen with app suggestions. These strategies beforehand sat on the high of the app drawer, however now you possibly can have them instantly on your own home display screen. App icons are usually getting a little bit of a face carry, with three new icon shapes providing extra customizability.

These options construct on a bunch of different performance that we’ve discovered about over the previous few months of developer releases. There’s a new settings menu for the previously-revealed chat “bubbles,” which allow you to maintain conversations accessible by way of a floating bubble in your display screen, and another menu reveals the way you’ll have the ability to customise the cost choices and good house shortcuts within the revamped energy button menu.