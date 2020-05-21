Android 11 will label sub-6GHz networks “5G”, mmWave will be “5G+”, but “5Ge” is still LTE

Google has up to date the Features overview web page for Android 11 and in it is the iconography that will be used to point whether or not the cellphone is related to a 4G or 5G community. And as is custom, these will most likely trigger confusion as a substitute of clearing issues up.

The 5Ge label specifically is iffy  that is truly LTE Advanced Pro. Even although it guarantees spectacular theoretical speeds of as much as 3Gbps (with provider aggregation), it is still only a successor to LTE Advanced and never true 5G.

AT&T tried to relabel its LTE Advanced community to 5G E way back to 2018, the icon even confirmed up on iPhones. That did not go nicely, there was even a lawsuit filed towards the provider.

True subsequent gen connections  ones utilizing 5G New Radio  will be labeled 5G and 5G+. That is not significantly clear both as these two are pretty totally different by way of capabilities and limitations.

LTE – plain 4G

– plain 4G LTE+ – 4G with provider aggregation

– 4G with provider aggregation 5Ge – LTE Advanced Pro

– LTE Advanced Pro 5G – NR, sub-6GHz

– NR, sub-6GHz 5G+ – NR on millimeter-wave mobile bands

5G stands for the sub-6GHz taste, which has nice protection but isnt a lot quicker than 4G with provider aggregation, whereas 5G+ means mmWave, which may ship speeds of a number of gigabits but is simply blocked by bushes, rain and even your hand.

