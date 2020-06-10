Android 11 vs iOS: features Google borrowed from the iPhone

Android 11’s first public beta has arrived today, and it brings a bunch of big new features to Google’s operating system — including several that should look pretty familiar to iOS users who’ve had similar functionality for quite a while.

It’s the eternal cycle of software platforms: Apple’s plans will more often than not end up on Android at some time, even as the next version of iOS will, undoubtedly, crib a few ideas from Android.

OS-level smart home control

One of the most noticeable new changes in Android 11 is the option of smart home controls on an OS-level at any time through Google’s new long-press power button menu. Much like on iOS (which added HomeKit device control to Apple’s Control Center menu in iOS 10), you’ll be able to easily control your Google Home-connected smart devices from any place in Android.

One-time permission

Introduced through Apple in last year’s iOS 13, Android 11 is also getting the substitute for approve permissions for such things as location or camera access on a case-by-case basis. So rather than granting long-term sweeping permissions, Android 11 will let you give access to the protected resource just that onetime. Google’s version takes things a step further, though: if you do grant extended permissions but haven’t used the app in a little while, Android 11 will reset all of those granted permissions.

Easy media switching controls

In the same vein, Google is also which makes it easier to switch between media hardware (like Google Home speakers or Bluetooth devices) via Android 11’s drop-down notification menu. Think of it like the AirPlay icon in iOS’s Control Center but also for Google speakers.

Screenshot interface

Android 11 brings a slightly tweaked screenshot interface, that is similar to the revamped UI introduced in iOS 11. Taking a screenshot will now create a preview of it to surface in the bottom corner of the screen, which you can then tap to switch to an editing tool to annotate and share your image. (Previously, screenshots and their edit options were tossed in to the notification tray.)

Native screen recording (maybe)

This is less an “iOS had it first” than “a lot of companies, including other Android developers, had it first,” but indigenous screen recording has been long overdue for Google’s Android OS. The current implementation in Android 11’s beta is pretty just like iOS, where the feature is accessed through the Quick Settings menu (Android’s version of Control Center). I’m leaving this as a maybe, though, since Google has featured screen recording in betas before, only to cut the feature before launch. Will Android 11 be the time that it finally helps it be to a public release? We’ll need to wait and see.