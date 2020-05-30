Android 11: The Beta Launch Show Delayed Amid Protests in the US

Alphabet’s Google on Saturday mentioned it has postponed subsequent week’s deliberate unveiling of the beta model of its newest Android 11 cellular working system in mild of protests and unrest in the United States.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google mentioned in a message posted on its Android builders web site. In a tweet, it mentioned that it’s going to announce extra particulars on the new model of Android “soon,” with out specifying any dates.

To recall, the occasion was initially scheduled to happen nearly on 11am ET (8.30pm IST) on June 3, Wednesday. Called ‘Android 11: The Beta Launch Show’, it was set to introduce new options and tweaks for Android 11, Google’s subsequent huge software program replace for its cellular working system. In its announcement for the digital occasion earlier this month, Google has teased that it’s going to introduce a ‘host of different issues’ as effectively.

The occasion trailer had hinted at an upcoming cellphone launch alongside, and hypothesis was rife might be the mid-year Pixel 4a. All these developments passed off in the context of Google I/O being cancelled this 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Google earlier this month additionally launched the fourth Android 11 developer preview for Pixel telephones. Google was meant to finish its developer preview releases in April and begin with beta releases in May, however that has been now been postponed. The tech large has delayed the launch of Android 11 beta updates to June. The first Android 11 beta was slated to roll out on June 3.

Protests have unfold throughout the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck underneath a white police officer’s knee.

