Android 11 may be the best texting platform if you use multiple chat apps

The official beta for the next version of Android is out now, and if you have a spare Pixel phone, I truly do recommend you look it over. If you don’t, my recommendation just isn’t to install it — betas are never a good idea on something you undoubtedly depend on, as well as your main phone is likely near the top of that list. I’ve been using a build close to what Google released today for a week and I haven’t had any catastrophic crashes, but there were some bugs.

I wrote up a lot of observations and made a video detailing the new features yesterday, but something I struggled to obtain across then and I believe I’m likely to struggle to get across now’s how much better the texting experience is really. I say that despite the fact that essentially no apps fully support Google’s new pop-out “bubble” feature yet.

It’s challenging to describe because fundamentally what Google did seems so small. It has taken boxes that used to surface in one place and make sure they are appear in yet another place. While I wouldn’t go as far as to call the experience transformative, I actually do think that it’s hard to know how good it is without the need for it for a while.

We’ll see how I’m after a few more months, but today I realize that Android 11 offers a an even more enjoyable and much more coherent over all messaging experience than iOS.

That is a sentence I never thought I’d write. In fact, if you simply Google the phrase “messaging mess” on The Verge, you will find that it’s not quite synonymous with Google and the article with the phrase is usually written by yours truly. Can Android 11 really fix all of that?

Well, no, of course perhaps not. But what it did is produce a fundamental problem on smartphones more manageable. Android 11 can’t fix Google’s messaging mess, nonetheless it has made the over all texting experience on smartphones better.

The big difference between Google’s messaging mess and the overall mess on smartphones is simply that Google blew several opportunities to win at mobile messaging. Now, it’s choosing something more “open” by trying to get all carriers global (and maybe Apple) to upgrade from SMS to RCS in a consistent and universally compatible way — and also be able to layer strong encryption on top of it. It’s taking longer than hoped.

RCS aside, the problem is there are too many texting apps and you can’t really convince all your friends and nearest and dearest to just choose one. In some parts of the world, that statement doesn’t obtain because everybody uses WhatsApp, but at least within the US, messaging is fragmented across iMessage, SMS/RCS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, Telegram, and any number of other apps I really could list here.

That’s a problem for both Android and iOS users, nonetheless it feels more acute on Android because the default option is just a bad, broken experience: SMS. Or, if you’re lucky, it’s RCS — but even in that case your encryption options are substandard. There may be messaging fragmentation on the iPhone, but at the very least the default experience when you’re texting other iPhone users is pretty good.

You speak to different people on different apps and it’s a hassle to keep in mind who is by which app. Additionally, your notifications from these different apps get intermixed with anything else in your notifications. Sure, all your messages from WhatsApp might be grouped, however it’s a news alert and then it’s Signal and so forth.

It’s a first-world problem, but a modern smartphone is supposed to greatly help you with one of these hassles. It’s also a vintage problem, and smartphones have tried to tackle it in the past with decidedly mixed results.

Many have tried to fix the multiple texting app issue. All have failed

I could wax ecstatic about the solution Palm tried with webOS: Synergy. Essentially webOS tried to just give you one messaging app and within it you had threads with your entire contacts. Inside each thread you could switch between whatever texting method you preferred. It was beautiful and, like webOS it self, doomed.

Similarly, Windows Phone tried to abstract away apps entirely in to its People Hub, which combined many different contact, communication, and social features in to one place. Another doomed idea on another doomed smartphone platform.

Those efforts failed not just because those platforms failed, but because necessarily no chat service is interested in featuring its users in yet another app. In the same way streaming services balk at being included in another company’s smart TV interface, there’s no reason for Facebook Messenger or Google Chat or Skype to let you use a more generic interface. The days of XMPP are (sadly) behind us.

Which is excatly why Android 11’s solution is really genius. It doesn’t attempt to replace those apps, it simply collates their alerts into a single place. You get benefits that are just like the way apps like Trillian or Adium combined IM services back in the day, but it’s just in your notifications as opposed to in an app.

That’s also, theoretically, the genius of the bubble system — I’ll have to use it more to observe it pans out. To the user, it’ll just feel like any app icon (albeit floating over your other apps). You tap it to open your texts, with icons for every single of your conversation threads. The fact that tapping on one of these icons happens to open a distinct app doesn’t really matter, because at least it’s all in one single place.

Even without those bubbles, the Conversation system in Android 11 is great due to the distinct priority system. I will be able to set my wife and boss as priorities in the apps I use to speak to them (and can optionally allow them to break through Do Not Disturb.).

But some of the group chats I’m in are very chatty (Hey Bohn clan: love you!), and so i want to switch off all notifications for them. Until Android 11’s conversation section, silencing those alerts was a recipe for ignoring my children — perhaps not what I would like, especially now. But now, those alerts are still promoted up above random news alerts — I see them, but I’m perhaps not interrupted by them.

Earlier I called the disparate chat apps a type of fragmentation, but another word for that’s competition. It’s not the worst part of the world to have to manage multiple chat apps, because at least meaning there’s not merely one dominant, worldwide chat service.

Solving these issues at the notification layer is probably the best possible solution today. Switching back again to an iPhone or even an early on version of Android today after my piece was published, I immediately felt a sense of friction and annoyance.

Now all I have to do is acquire some more of my friends off iMessage.

More on Android 11

┏ Android 11 beta: all the announcements. Here’s all the Android 11 news as it was first announced.

┏ How to put in the Android 11 public beta.

┏ Five new features Android 11 borrows from the iPhone.

I’ll also direct you right to one of my tweets. When I originally looked over the improvement to Android’s Voice Access accessibility feature, I thought it had been just iterative — and since Voice Access had been great before, it didn’t seem worth including in my own original feature. But trying it more, I became more impressed. The feature does a more satisfactory job understanding what’s on the screen and exactly why, so you can get a handle on it together with your voice using much more natural language than before. I ought to have included it from the jump — not only because it’s good, but because even iterative improvements to accessibility merit attention.

One thing I left out of my Android 11 beta hands on was the improved Voice Access, which now understand screen context and content. That was an error – is in reality incredible. You don’t have to use a grid or button numbers, you can just say what’s on the screen. Watch: pic.twitter.com/wXidxZGVjt — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) June 10, 2020

More from The Verge

┏ Reddit names Y Combinator CEO Michael Seibel as Alexis Ohanian’s replacement.

┏ Intel’s 3D-stacked Lakefield chips are here to battle ARM in laptops, tablets, and foldables. Chaim Gartenberg explains what’s up with these new chips. With the impending ARM announcement for Macs, the stakes for Lakefield are suddenly much higher than before.

The hybrid core setup works by combining a more powerful Core-class Sunny Cove core (the same 10nm architecture the 10th Gen Ice Lake chips are based on) with four low-power Atom-class Tremont cores (for a total of five cores and five threads) about the same die. That arrangement permits a balance of power, efficiency, and battery life that a purely Core or purely Atom setup could achieve. … If that kind of chipset arrangement sounds familiar, that’s because it’s strikingly just like ARM’s Big.Little architecture,

┏ Grubhub spurns Uber and can merge with Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.

┏ Amazon bans police from using its facial recognition technology for the next year. As with IBM’s facial recognition announcement, you can find questions about whether that is an empty PR gesture.

┏ Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy S20 has mmWave 5G but less RAM. I have yet to be convinced that mmWave may be beneficial for phones.

┏ Twitter want you to truly read stories before you retweet them. …Same.