Android 11: How to Install Android 11 Developer Preview on Your Phone

Google has launched the Android 11 Developer Preview and if in case you have a appropriate Pixel smartphone then you’ll be able to obtain it proper now. While we’re going to present you ways to obtain and set up Android 11 developer preview proper now, keep in mind that that is beta software program which signifies that there are going to be a number of lacking options and bugs, and a number of primary options in all probability will not work correctly. You can set up Android 11 developer preview at your personal threat as a result of if issues go flawed you would find yourself with a bricked system. If you perceive the dangers, make sure to do this on a secondary system. You don’t desire your main smartphone operating extraordinarily early builds of Android 11.

This time round Google has introduced alongside its new Android Flash Tool which guarantees to streamline the entire flashing course of. How does the brand new Android Flash Tool work? Well, you merely join your telephone to your laptop by way of USB and go to the Android Flash Tool on any Web browser that helps WebUSB, resembling Chrome or Microsoft Edge 79 or newer variations. utilizing the suitable hyperlink on your system. With that mentioned, maintain studying as we let you know how to set up the Android 11 Developer Preview on your smartphone.

List of appropriate gadgets

The Android 11 Developer is at present solely supported on all Google Pixel smartphones besides the primary era fashions. At the second you’ll be able to’t set up Android 11 on another smartphone. Here’s the listing of appropriate gadgets.

How to set up Android 11 Developer Preview on your telephone

Here’s how to set up Android 11 developer preview on your Google Pixel smartphone.

You have to first allow the developer choices on your Pixel smartphone. To try this, go to Settings > About Phone > scroll down and click on on Build Number 10 occasions. This will allow the developer choices on your system. Now return and faucet System > faucet Advanced > faucet Developer choices. Over right here you may first want to allow OEM unlocking. Once accomplished, scroll down a bit and allow USB debugging as properly. On your laptop, open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge model 79 or above, and go to this web site. If you are utilizing a Windows 10 laptop for the flashing course of, obtain the Google USB Driver for Windows. You do not want any further drivers on Mac. Once the Android developer preview web site is loaded, join your telephone to your laptop and on the web site click on on the Android Flash Tool Link subsequent to your system title. On the subsequent web page, you may get a pop-up asking for permission, click on OK. On your telephone, you may be requested to permit USB debugging, faucet Allow for that. Doing this may authenticate your system and your telephone might be related. In case your telephone does not get related, click on on Add New Device > a pop-up will seem, click on on your telephone’s title > click on Connect. You’ll now get a pop-up on your telephone, faucet Allow. Your telephone will now be related. Once your telephone is related, click on on the field the place your telephone’s title is talked about. On the subsequent web page, click on on the pencil icon, subsequent to Selected Build. Over right here, you’ll be able to allow the Lock Bootloader choice in case you need to be certain that your telephone’s bootloader is locked as soon as the method is completed. Finally, hit set up. You’ll now be requested to keep away from interacting together with your telephone. Hit Confirm after which click on I Accept. Now, you may be requested to Factory reset your telephone. Click sure on your laptop. Tap Allow* on your telephone. Your telephone will now reboot to its bootloader display screen. Apart from this, you may have the option to see the present standing of your telephone on your laptop’s display screen. While ready you may see a pop-up on the pc display screen asking to reselect the system. This may occur for those who’re flashing your telephone for the primary time. Go forward and click on on Reselect system. You’ll now get one other pop-up. In that, click on Android > click on Connect > you may see yet one more pop-up asking you to unlock the bootloader, click on Start. On your telephone’s display screen, navigate to unlock the bootloader with the quantity keys and choose it by hitting the facility button. The Android 11 obtain will now begin. You’ll have the option to monitor the progress on your laptop’s display screen. So, as soon as the software program is downloaded and completed putting in, you may be requested to lock your telephone’s bootloader. Click Start. Then on your telephone, choose Lock the Bootloader. Navigate with the quantity keys and choose by clicking the facility button. Lastly, faucet accomplished on your laptop’s display screen. Now, wait whereas your telephone reboots. Once that is accomplished, on your laptop you may see a message that reads, Software efficiently up to date. You can then begin organising your system and unplug it from the pc. Once the system is ready up, you may have a Pixel telephone operating Android 11 together with the May 5 2020 safety patch.

By following these easy steps, it is possible for you to to set up the Android 11 Developer Preview on your appropriate Pixel smartphone.

For extra tutorials, go to our How To part.

Is Realme TV the perfect TV below Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.